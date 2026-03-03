Union Pacific deploys advanced modelling platform to enhance rail safety and efficiency

Posted: 3 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Union Pacific introduces advanced modelling technology to optimise train builds, improve operational safety and accelerate real time decision making across its US freight network.

Credit: Union Pacific

Union Pacific is deploying an advanced modelling platform known as Physics Train Builder to strengthen safety, operational efficiency and service reliability across its freight network.

Physics Train Builder uses detailed physics based simulation to model the movement of thousands of trains travelling across hundreds of miles of track each day.

Having a tool that can quickly analyse risk in detail is a game changer.”

By analysing factors such as train weight distribution, wagon positioning, track gradient and locomotive placement, the system recommends optimal train configurations before services depart the yard.

Real time modelling and risk analysis

The tool functions both as a training resource and a real time safety monitoring system. It generates alerts for operating teams, who can advise locomotive engineers on speed adjustments or trip plan changes to reduce operational risk and ensure freight reaches its destination safely.

Steven Terrell, senior manager of Operating Practices at Union Pacific, said the system provides clear, data backed insight. “When I recommend a speed change or check a train build, it’s backed by simulation results, not just opinion. That builds trust and speeds up decision-making.”

The platform also captures feedback from each journey, feeding insights back into the system to refine its modelling capabilities. According to Terrell, tasks that previously relied on external vendors and took weeks can now be completed internally within minutes.

T.J. Weisbeck, senior director of Operating Practices, added: “We can now finish root-cause analysis in about five minutes, and predictive analysis in a day – and it’s an easy tool to use.”

Union Pacific plans to invest $3.3 billion in 2026 to enhance infrastructure, technology and network reach, positioning digital tools such as Physics Train Builder at the centre of safer and smarter freight operations.