Hitachi Rail to deliver driverless trains and signalling for Turin metro line 2

Posted: 4 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

€481.6 million contract covers rolling stock and CBTC signalling for Turin Metro Line 2, introducing fully automated GoA4 operations and advanced digital asset management.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has been awarded a €481.6 million contract to design and deliver rolling stock and signalling systems for the Rebaudengo–Politecnico section of Turin Metro Line 2 by Infra.To.

The collaboration with Hitachi Rail will enable the city to equip itself with a modern, fully automated, and highly technological infrastructure.”

Of the total value, €388.5 million relates to the base Rebaudengo–Porta Nuova section, while €93.1 million covers the optional Porta Nuova–Policlinico extension, which may be activated later. In its final configuration, Line 2 will extend around 28km with 31 stations. The first section is scheduled to open in 2033.

Fully automated GoA4 operations

The line will be equipped with a latest generation Communications Based Train Control system in GoA4 configuration, enabling fully driverless operations. Train starting, stopping and door opening will be entirely automated, supporting high service reliability and capacity.

Each train, manufactured in Italy, will accommodate 404 passengers, including 68 seated, 336 standing, two spaces for passengers with reduced mobility and four bicycle spaces. The vehicles are designed for high capacity, accessibility and comfort, fully integrated with the digital signalling platform.

The trains will also incorporate HMAX for Rail, Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management solution, which collects real time data from vehicles and infrastructure to monitor performance and enable rapid intervention where required. Currently deployed on more than 2,000 trains globally, HMAX combines advanced sensors with artificial intelligence and edge computing to optimise maintenance, extend asset life and reduce costs.

Luca D’Aquila, Global COO of Hitachi Rail, said: “Through fully automated, digital, and energy-efficient solutions, we continue to support a concrete transition towards low-emission mobility models.”

Prof. Bernardino Chiaia, CEO of Infra.To, described the award as a fundamental milestone that will equip Turin with a modern, fully automated metro aligned with international standards.