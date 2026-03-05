Rail Baltica advances joint procurement of core track construction materials

Posted: 5 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Rail Baltica progresses framework agreements for rails, sleepers and turnout systems to strengthen supply chain stability and ensure consistent standards across the Baltic high speed corridor.

Rail Baltica has advanced the next phase of consolidated procurement for key railway construction materials, with several framework agreements now signed or nearing completion across the project’s core track superstructure components.

The procurement programme is being coordinated by RB Rail in collaboration with national implementing bodies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The centralised approach is designed to ensure the future high-speed railway is delivered as a fully connected and technically compatible cross border transport system.

Framework agreements set pre agreed conditions covering pricing, performance requirements, quality assurance and delivery schedules without creating immediate financial commitments. This structure allows delivery organisations to place orders as construction progresses while maintaining flexibility and strengthening supply chain reliability.

Securing materials for high-speed construction

Contracts covering cableway systems, including cable ducts and multiducts, have already been finalised, and materials are available for ordering. The sleeper contract, signed in December 2025, has entered its commencement phase, with supply expected to become available from September 2026.

Rail supply contracts in Latvia have also been completed, with implementation activities already underway. Rails are scheduled to become available for ordering from July 2026, while railway ballast is planned to be ready from September 2026.

Additional contracts covering turnout systems, high-speed turnouts and rail expansion joints have been concluded. Initial materials are expected to be available by the end of 2026, enabling certification processes to begin in line with the Rail Baltica implementation schedule.

Thierry Boussillon of RB Rail said the collective procurement approach strengthens negotiating power with global suppliers and ensures stable pricing and consistent material standards across the Baltic states.