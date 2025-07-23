Rail Minister hails UK’s first digitally signalled commuter railway with no lineside signals

Posted: 23 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Northern City Line is now the UK’s first commuter route fully controlled by in-cab digital signalling.

Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR)

The Northern City Line has become the UK’s first commuter railway to operate without traditional lineside signals, marking a major milestone in the £1.4 billion government-funded East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP).

Rail Minister Lord Hendy joined industry leaders and Feryal Clark MP, Minister for AI and Digital Government, to witness the transition first-hand with a cab ride from Moorgate to Finsbury Park. The route now uses digital in-cab signalling via the European Train Control System (ETCS), providing drivers with real-time speed and distance information directly on a screen in the cab.

“Thanks to £1.4 billion of government funding, as part our Plan for Change, we are bringing our railways into the 21st century and beyond,” said Lord Hendy. “Digital signalling is not only more cost effective, but even safer, more resilient and greener than traditional signalling. Great British Railways will put passengers back at the heart of our transport network. This government is investing in technology that will increase railway capacity and reduce delays by up to a third, enhancing connectivity to deliver economic growth, jobs and homes.”

The removal of lineside signals on the Northern City Line is the first step in the ECDP’s rollout, with digitally signalled services on the East Coast Main Line expected to launch next year. The broader goal is to modernise the national rail network through digital innovation and deeper industry integration under Great British Railways (GBR).

John Whitehurst, chief operating officer at Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Great Northern services, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be operating the country’s first signals-free, digitally-controlled commuter railway. It’s working well and improving performance. This achievement is a huge testimony to the hard work put in by our team here at GTR and the close collaboration with our industry partners.”

Toufic Machnouk, managing director at GBRX, added: “The success of the Northern City Line pathfinder is an important step in the wider Digital Railway Masterplan. It sets a benchmark for how we modernise the network and lays the groundwork for how we deliver innovative technology that improves the railway for people through GBRX.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s managing director for the Eastern region, praised the team effort behind the project: “This shift from traditional signals to digital control on such a busy commuter route is a huge achievement. I would like to thank our signallers, controllers, maintainers and all who have worked with our industry partners to make this change possible.”

Rob Morris of Siemens Mobility UK&I said: “By bringing track and train together through our digital technology, we are helping to transform rail travel and transport. Our Siemens Class 717 trains are the first passenger fleet to operate with ETCS digital signalling.”