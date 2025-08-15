Alstom to deliver electrification and ERTMS upgrades on historic Bucharest–Giurgiu railway line

Posted: 15 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom and Arcada will modernise 93 kilometres of Romania’s oldest railway, boosting speed, efficiency, and cross-border connectivity with Bulgaria via the Friendship Bridge.

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has secured a new contract in Romania to modernise the Bucharest–Giurgiu railway section, Lot 2, by implementing ERTMS Level 2 signalling and electrification. The project is worth around €450 million, with Alstom’s share approximately 25 per cent, and aims to increase capacity, energy efficiency and service reliability on Romania’s first railway line, opened in 1869. Romanian company Arcada will lead civil works.

The contract was signed by the Asocierea RailWorks consortium, formed by Alstom and Arcada, with CFR SA, the state-owned rail infrastructure operator. The works will be completed over 36 months, covering both design and execution.

“This new contract consolidates Alstom’s leading position on the Romanian railway market, for both signalling and electrification and will help revitalise a true historical railway milestone. It will be another significant achievement for our growing team of over 230 highly qualified engineers, whose expertise supports both our local and our international projects,” said Gabriel Stanciu, Alstom Managing Director for Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova.

The project involves the modernisation of 93.45 kilometres of single railway line linking Bucharest North, Jilava, Giurgiu North and the Giurgiu border. Upgrades will include electrification, infrastructure and track improvements, signalling and telecommunications systems, as well as civil works, enabling maximum speeds of 160 km/h.

Alstom will manage the deployment of ERTMS Level 2, implement a digital train control system and carry out electrification works, including power supply and the overhead contact line.

The Bucharest North–Giurgiu North Border line is a vital link between Romania and the Rhine-Danube pan-European Corridor, formerly Corridor IV, which connects to Southeast Europe, including Bulgaria, Greece and Türkiye. The line crosses into Bulgaria via the Friendship Bridge, with this project covering the section up to the bridge entry.

Alstom is recognised as the world leader in ERTMS deployment and a pioneer in the development of new functions and standards. Its digital solutions offer optimal efficiency, safety and security. In Europe, Alstom supplies over 30 per cent of operational ERTMS Level 2 lines, highlighting its leading role in this technology across the continent.