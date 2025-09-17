Alstom proposes five measures to improve Sweden’s railway system for better efficiency and innovation

Posted: 17 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom highlights five key proposals to enhance Sweden’s railways, focusing on punctuality, capacity, skills development, modernisation, and technological innovation for a sustainable transport future.

Alstom, a world leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has launched the report Bringing the railway up to speed with Sweden – five proposals for a better railway system. The report highlights the importance of safeguarding Sweden’s railways and presents concrete solutions to create a more punctual, high-capacity, and innovative transport system.

“Our hope is that this report will inspire decision-makers, industry players, and the public to prioritise work on railway infrastructure as a vital pillar of a climate-friendly, reliable, and future-proof transport system,”

says Maria Signal Martebo, CEO of Alstom Sverige.

Sweden’s railway network is central not only as an efficient means of transport but also as a driver of economic growth, regional development, and social cohesion. More than a billion train journeys take place in Sweden each year, twice as many as in the 1990s. The Swedish Transport Administration estimates that rail travel will increase by 47 percent by 2045. Historic investments are being made in new and upgraded infrastructure, and the railway industry is expected to contribute expertise and modern solutions.

Alstom’s report focuses on five areas of improvement: punctuality, capacity, outdated infrastructure, skills development, and innovation. From these, the company has identified five proposals to maximise the impact of upcoming infrastructure investments:

Increased collaboration delivers more railway for less money



Stronger cooperation between industry and authorities can accelerate construction processes and optimise costs. Let the experts accelerate the rollout of ERTMS



Industry expertise should be harnessed to implement the European Railway Traffic Management System faster, improving punctuality, capacity, and safety. Modernise procurement and financing models



New methods can streamline railway construction and maintenance while creating opportunities for public–private partnerships. Leverage and develop skills within the railway sector



Educational initiatives at all levels are needed to meet the sector’s current and future skills requirements. Greater focus on research and innovation



Technological development and innovation will strengthen the railway’s role in a sustainable transport system.

Alstom is the largest supplier in the Swedish train market, with over a thousand trains delivered and several major maintenance contracts. The company is also leading the implementation of ERTMS in Sweden, both on board vehicles and along the tracks.