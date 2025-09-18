Afghanistan advances Herat–Khawf railway construction

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Herat–Khawf railway’s second phase begins, while Afghanistan and Kazakhstan sign agreements to enhance rail links, trade, and regional infrastructure projects.

The provincial government of Herat has launched the second phase of construction on the fourth segment of the Herat–Khawf railway, marking a significant step towards boosting Afghanistan’s connectivity with Iran and Europe.

With a budget exceeding $54 million, the 47-kilometre section has been contracted to Afghan Gama and a Russian company by the Ministry of Public Works. Officials said the project, due to be completed within 35 months, will cut transit costs and strengthen Afghanistan’s trade capabilities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Herat Governor Sheikh Maulana Islam Jar emphasised the railway’s importance for economic growth.

“The completion of this section will interlink the Herat–Khawf railway, facilitating Afghanistan’s connection to Iran and Europe via rail,” he said. “The project will bring about numerous enhancements in the nation’s export and import domains, leading to a substantial reduction in transit costs.”

The launch coincides with broader regional initiatives to transform Afghanistan into a transport hub. Last month, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed a protocol of intent to begin work on the Turgundi–Herat–Kandahar–Spin Boldak railway line, a project set to connect Central Asia with South Asia.

The protocol, signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works, commits Kazakhstan to the Turgundi–Herat section as the first stage. Officials said the line would eventually link Central Asia to Indian Ocean ports, offering Kazakhstan direct maritime access.

A key feature of the plan is the development of a logistics hub in Herat to support cargo operations. The project also includes installing a fibre-optic cable along the route to enhance digital infrastructure, improve rail safety, and provide nearby communities with high-speed internet access.

To manage operations, the three countries intend to create a joint venture under the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

During his visit to Afghanistan, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin also met Afghanistan’s Minister of Civil Aviation and Transport, Hamidullah Akhundzada. Discussions covered opening direct flights between the two countries, supplying Kazakh-built vehicles, and expanding educational exchanges for Afghan students.

Together, the Herat–Khawf expansion and the Kazakhstan–Afghanistan railway agreement illustrate growing momentum for Afghanistan’s integration into regional transport networks, with potential benefits for trade, investment, and long-term economic stability.