Local councils unite to demand return of Kent international rail services

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 September 2025 | Global Railway Review |

Kent leaders sign agreement urging regulator to end Eurostar monopoly and back rival operators to restore cross-Channel trains to Ashford and Ebbsfleet.

Eurostar has not served Ashford or Ebbsfleet International stations since 2020, following a steep fall in passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: JessicaGirvan / Shutterstock.com

Leaders of Kent County Council, Medway Council, and Ashford and Dartford borough councils have signed a formal agreement pressing for the return of international rail services to Kent.

The memorandum of understanding, signed in Ashford on Friday, signals mounting pressure on the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to allow new operators into the cross-Channel market.

“End the monopoly and bring in competition”

Eurostar has not served Ashford or Ebbsfleet International stations since 2020, following a steep fall in passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic. While Eurostar – majority-owned by SNCF – maintains that Kent stops are unviable, several competitors including Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Gemini Trains, and a partnership between Italy’s FS Italiane and Spain’s Evolyn are seeking to reintroduce services.

To proceed, new entrants would need access to the Temple Mills International Depot in Leyton, London – currently operated exclusively by Eurostar. The ORR is expected to decide in October if competing operators will be allowed access to the depot.

Kent County Council Leader, Linden Kemkaran, said:

Kent’s residents and businesses have waited long enough. The infrastructure is here, the demand is real, and the benefits are huge – thousands of jobs, stronger trade, and hundreds of millions for our economy. I’m calling on the Office of Rail and Road to do the right thing: end the monopoly and bring in competition, because Kent is more than ready to get back on the international rail map.”

Support for reopening Kent’s international stations has also come from French politicians and business leaders, alongside a 75,000-signature petition.

“Potential for much more”

Forecasts by the Good Growth Foundation suggest restoring services could generate up to 493,000 new visitors, £315 million in spending, and as much as £2.67 billion for the UK economy over five years.

Rail minister Lord Peter Hendy, who was at the event, said:

We all agree international rail services are hugely beneficial to the communities they serve providing sustainable, fast and convenient connections to Europe. It is clear that demand for international rail services has bounced back since the pandemic and is now at record levels, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable connections to Europe. We know there is potential for much more and I want to see major changes over the coming years that mark a new chapter for international travel which we are committed to unlocking. It will take some time to get here, but this Government is doing everything it can to make sure these stations are served.”

Decision to be reviewed in 2026

Despite the growing pressure, Eurostar has ruled out reopening Kent’s international stations before 2026. A spokesperson said the company would keep the situation under review but confirmed: Ashford and Ebbsfleet will remain closed throughout 2025.

Eurostar acknowledged the frustration this causes for communities but stressed it is “closely monitoring the situation” and would provide updates if circumstances change.