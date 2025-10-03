New £46.5 million train depot opens in Huddersfield to support Transpennine route upgrade services

Posted: 3 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

A new £46.5 million light maintenance depot has opened in Huddersfield, supporting the Transpennine Route Upgrade with modern facilities for diesel, electric and bi-mode trains.

Credit: TransPennine Express

A new £46.5 million facility has officially opened in Huddersfield to keep trains running reliably for passengers. The 175-year-old Hillhouse Sidings site has been transformed into a modern light maintenance depot as part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

Northern staff will now maintain, repair and clean trains at the site, with most of the work carried out overnight to ensure trains are ready for service the next day. Known as Hillhouse Light Maintenance Depot, it provides five lines with modern maintenance facilities capable of accommodating up to 24 carriages. The depot will operate 24 hours a day.

Initially, engineers will work on diesel trains across two lines. A further three lines will be completed in the coming years, allowing the site to support electric and bi-mode services once they are introduced.

Rob Warnes, Northern’s strategic development director, said: “We’re delighted this depot is now open, following years of hard work and millions of pounds of investment. It will play a vital role in ensuring services are in an excellent condition and run smoothly for passengers along the upgraded Transpennine Route.”

Paul Sumner, senior sponsor for the TRU, added: “The opening of Hillhouse Light Maintenance Depot is another fantastic milestone for the TRU. By transforming this site into a modern, state-of-the-art facility, we’re helping to ensure trains are kept in the best possible condition for passengers across the North. This depot will not only support more reliable services today, but it’s also future-proofed for electric and bi-mode trains, making it a key part of building a greener, faster and more dependable railway for years to come.”

The TRU is delivering major improvements to the 76-mile railway between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. The upgrade aims to provide faster, more frequent and more reliable services across the region.

Huddersfield station is also undergoing redevelopment as part of the programme. Earlier this week, three rebuilt and extended platforms reopened to passengers. Work will continue behind a sectioned-off area to complete the final platform, canopy and track work. This phase is expected to finish in early 2027, enabling the station to handle longer trains with additional seating and provide more comfortable journeys.

Passengers travelling through Huddersfield are advised to check the latest information before starting their journeys.

Northern, the UK’s second largest train operator, runs 2,650 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.