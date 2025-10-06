Rail Baltica begins track laying in Lithuania, advancing Europe’s cross-border high-speed railway project

Track laying has started on the Rail Baltica section in Jonava, Lithuania, marking major progress for the high-speed railway connecting the Baltic States to Europe.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Track laying has officially started on the Rail Baltica section in the Jonava district, representing a significant step in the development of the European standard gauge (1435 mm) railway in Lithuania. This phase of construction is one of the most visible indicators of progress, with 8.8 km of track between Sveicarija and Zeimiai scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

“Railway construction is moving from planning to actual work – from vision to laying tracks. Rail Baltica is not only a modern transport project, but also a guarantee of security for the entire Baltic region. Every European railway track will strengthen the security of our country and the eastern border of the European Union, ensuring that the people of Lithuania have fast and convenient connections to Western Europe,” said Juras Taminskas, Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania.

Details on Rail Baltica track laying in Lithuania

The rails, each measuring 25 metres in length, will be joined and aligned using advanced technology to meet international standards. To support this work, national project implementer LTG Infra has procured 86,200 tonnes of ballast, 29,500 reinforced concrete sleepers, and 42 kilometres of rails. Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group, said: “Territorial planning, design, and preparation take up a significant portion of the project timeline. However, construction, especially track laying, is a fast-moving phase. Our priority now is to maintain the momentum we achieved last year and continue progressing at pace.”

Vytis Zalimas, CEO of LTG Infra, added: “Every euro invested generates at least two euros in return for the state. It’s a sustainable investment in the economy, delivering long-term benefits not only to society, but also to employment, tourism, and various business sectors. We are pleased with the progress made by contractors and subcontractors across the entire 77 km construction section. These developments are becoming increasingly visible.”

The contract for the installation of the upper track structure on the Sveicarija–Zeimiai section was awarded to a joint venture between Leonhard Weiss GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Leonhard Weiss OU (Estonia), valued at EUR 13.9 million excluding VAT. Following completion of track construction, the high-speed railway will be electrified. In September, the three Baltic States and joint venture RB Rail AS signed the region’s largest electrification contract with COBELEC Rail Baltica, valued at EUR 1.77 billion excluding VAT.

Rail Baltica construction is advancing across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. In Estonia, 105 km of substructure and related infrastructure, including overpasses, crossings, and traffic junctions, is under construction. Contracts have been signed for 200 km of substructure and superstructure, and over 100 km of railway substructure is currently being built, including works at the flagship Ulemiste Terminal.

In Latvia, mainline construction is progressing with priority given to the southern section near Iecava, a key stretch connecting Riga to the Lithuanian border. Large-scale earthworks, road crossings, and engineering structures are underway as part of the 202 km of Rail Baltica infrastructure being built across the country.

In Lithuania, construction continues on the Kaunas–Panevezys section, where 77 km of embankments and engineering structures are under development. By the end of 2025, works are expected to extend over 114 km, including track laying and the construction of a new bridge over the Neris River, which will be the longest in the country.

By the end of 2025, 43 per cent of the Rail Baltica mainline will be construction-ready, marking a decisive leap forward for Europe’s most ambitious cross-border rail project.