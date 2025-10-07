Northern City Line has upgraded its entire fleet of 25 Class 717

Posted: 7 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Govia Thameslink Railway and Siemens Mobility have upgraded all Class 717 trains to ETCS version 3.6.0, improving reliability, safety, and capacity on the Northern City Line.

Upgrade complete! Engineers Jaudane Miller (left) and Max White checking the uploaded software on a Class 717. Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR)

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), in collaboration with Siemens Mobility, has upgraded its entire fleet of 25 Class 717 Great Northern trains to operate in passenger service using an updated version of the European Train Control System (ETCS).

The trains now run on the Northern City Line between Finsbury Park and Moorgate in London using ETCS Baseline 3, Release 2, also known as version 3.6.0. This specification allows greater operational flexibility in high-traffic areas by connecting trains to the trackside via GPRS instead of GSM-R. It forms part of the government-funded East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) and will be essential for accommodating the high service frequency on the East Coast Mainline.

Aaron Meakin, GTR’s Senior Programme Delivery Manager, said: “Once again, innovations delivered on the Northern City Line are forging the way for the introduction of in-cab digital signalling on the wider UK network. By upgrading all our trains to operate with this updated version of the European Train Control System, we’ve proved the concept ready for its roll-out to other train fleets. Digital signalling along the main line promises huge benefits to passengers, with a more reliable, more sustainable railway, lower emissions, and even better safety for passengers.”

Richard Cooper, Infrastructure Lead and ECDP Project Director at Siemens Mobility, added: “The successful upgrade of the Siemens-built Class 717 fleet on the Northern City Line to the new ETCS specification marks a major milestone in our mission to transform rail travel through innovative technology. Working closely with GTR and Network Rail, we are proud to be delivering a more reliable, connected, and higher-capacity railway for passengers travelling between Moorgate and Finsbury Park. This achievement proves that an ETCS no-signals commuter railway unlocks a multitude of benefits on one of the UK’s most demanding urban corridors, and we plan to apply these lessons and improvements to the wider East Coast Main Line.”

Jonathan Daniels, Network Rail’s ECDP Integration Lead, said: “In less than three months the entire fleet of GTR Class 717s has been upgraded to the new baseline level of ETCS that will be used for digitally signalled services on the East Coast Main Line. The excellent collaboration we had on the Northern City Line has continued into this project, and more fleets will now be upgraded ready for ETCS 3.6.0 operation.”

The project demonstrates a successful partnership between train operators, infrastructure providers, and technology developers, delivering improved reliability, capacity, and safety for passengers on one of the UK’s busiest commuter corridors.