Piccadilly Line upgrade to receive independent quality assurance services

Posted: 14 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

DB ESG and DB Systemtechnik will provide independent quality assurance for TfL’s new Piccadilly line trains, ensuring design, build, and testing meet strict standards.

Credit: Transport for London

DB ESG, in collaboration with DB Systemtechnik (DB ST), has been appointed by Transport for London (TfL) to provide independent quality assurance services for the new 94-train fleet being manufactured by Siemens Mobility as part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade programme.

The contract covers the design, build and testing phases of the new trains. DB ESG will carry out surveillance activities throughout the manufacturing process to ensure all processes and deliverables meet the required and agreed quality standards. The company’s in-house rolling stock experts will be supported by DB ST, whose team regularly undertakes similar inspections for multiple clients, including at Vienna and Wildenrath.

Nick Goodhand, Managing Director at DB ESG, said: “Having local teams available in both the UK and the EU offers significant benefits in terms of availability, local language skills and in-depth knowledge of facilities and processes. This greatly supports a robust and efficient approach to this project.”

Christoph Kirschinger, Managing Director, Sales, DB ST, added: “We are extremely familiar with Siemens Mobility’s production sites, processes, and activities. Our expertise enables us to contribute effectively, ensuring the highest quality standards throughout the project.”

As the appointed Quality Assurance Service Provider, DB ESG will observe, supervise and verify key manufacturing, testing and inspection processes across the project stages. Independent quality checks will identify defects or deviations early, enabling timely corrective action to help prevent delays and cost overruns.

Established in 1995, DB ESG is a leading specialist provider of rolling stock engineering solutions for the UK rail industry. Together with DB Systemtechnik, the organisation forms one of the largest rolling stock consultancies in Europe. Its experts provide world-class solutions that add value to both customers and the wider UK rail sector.

