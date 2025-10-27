West Midlands Railway completes £70 million Tyseley depot upgrade

27 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins

Tyseley Traction Maintenance Depot has been redeveloped with modern facilities, solar power and extended capacity to improve train reliability and reduce delays for passengers.

West Midlands Railway (WMR) has completed a £70 million redevelopment of Tyseley Traction Maintenance Depot (TMD) in Birmingham, marking a major step forward in improving train service reliability across the West Midlands. The upgraded depot, officially unveiled at an event on 24 October, maintains and services 94 trains and is central to WMR’s wider £1 billion investment in new rolling stock and infrastructure. Local representatives and rail industry experts were able to tour the site and view the modernised facilities.

The Tyseley upgrade supports WMR’s new Class 196 fleet, introduced in 2022, alongside the existing Class 172 fleet and CrossCountry’s Class 170 trains. The 26-train Class 196 fleet operates services from Birmingham to Hereford and Shrewsbury, as well as between Nuneaton, Coventry and Leamington. The trains feature intelligent air conditioning, charging ports at every seat and modern digital passenger information screens, improving the travel experience for commuters and long-distance travellers.

To accommodate the 96-metre-long Class 196 trains, the depot’s main shed has been extended, increasing indoor capacity from 29 to 38 vehicles. The redevelopment includes enhanced inspection facilities, new train lifting equipment, and a solar farm comprising 302 panels on the shed roof. The solar installation is expected to generate 124,000 kWh annually, saving an estimated 58 tonnes of carbon each year.

John Doughty, WMR engineering director, said:

“These upgrades come as part of a wider £1 billion investment into new fleets and infrastructure across our network. The new facilities at Tyseley mean we can efficiently maintain the new and existing train fleets based at the depot, helping to lessen the impact of disruption and improve the reliability of our service.



I’m delighted to see this project come to fruition and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our customers’ journeys with us.”

Tyseley Depot employs over 200 staff members, including 130 technicians and ten management positions, making it a significant local employer. The site is also central to WMR’s engineering apprenticeship programme, hosting 16 apprentices and contributing to the growth of skilled rail engineers in the region. Passenger numbers across WMR’s network continue to grow, highlighting the importance of reliable maintenance facilities to support efficient operations.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“This investment in cutting-edge equipment and a modern depot means the region’s train fleets will be better looked after and kept in tip-top condition. This will improve reliability, meaning fewer delays and better journeys for everyone in the West Midlands.



This vast site employs hundreds of people in high-quality engineering jobs and I am especially pleased to see the apprenticeship programme still growing with 49 new starters in the last year.”

The three-year project was funded in partnership with Angel Trains and the Department for Transport, with building work carried out by Spencer Rail Engineering, part of Spencer Group. Mike Halliday, managing director for rail at Spencer Group, said:

“It’s been a pleasure to be involved in this project. From the outset, the focus has been to complete the works on time and within budget, and we’ve done it. Credit must go to West Midlands Railway for allowing us to be involved in the early stages of the project’s development to find an affordable, well thought-through solution, and the results speak for themselves.”

London Northwestern & West Midlands Railways operates both West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services. London Northwestern Railway runs between Liverpool and Birmingham, and on the West Coast Main Line to and from London Euston. West Midlands Railway serves destinations across the West Midlands via Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Snow Hill.

The Tyseley redevelopment ensures the fleet is maintained efficiently and sustainably, supporting improved reliability and performance across WMR’s network and providing passengers with a safer, more dependable service.