Poland’s CPK airport launches tender for new underground railway station

Posted: 28 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

CPK Airport in central Poland is inviting bids for a tunnel and railway station project, aiming to improve high-speed rail connectivity and passenger transfers.

The Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), a new multimodal transport hub under development in central Poland, has launched a tender for the design and construction of a tunnel and railway station beneath the CPK Airport. Applications for the competitive dialogue procedure can be submitted until 12 December 2025, with the contract award planned for the first quarter of 2027 and completion scheduled for 2031.

The underground tunnel and station are key elements of the new airport, providing strategic rail links across Poland. The procurement is divided into two parts, with up to five shortlisted bidders in each. The selected contractor will deliver both design and construction works for the tunnel and station complex.

“Following the launch of the terminal tender, we’re moving forward with another major procurement – this time for the tunnel and railway station beneath the airport. We’re seeking a contractor with proven experience in large-scale tunnelling and infrastructure projects in Poland,” said Maciej Lasek, Government Plenipotentiary for CPK and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure.

The tunnel will have a total length of around six kilometres and a volume of 3.5 million cubic metres, making it one of the largest structures of its kind in Poland. It significantly exceeds the size of the Limanowa rail tunnel or the S3 road tunnels near Kamienna Góra. Running along the east–west axis, it will carry railway lines 5, 85 and 88, connecting directly with Warsaw to the east and Gdańsk, Katowice, and Łódź to the west.

“The tunnel is an integral part of high-speed line No. 85 linking the CPK Airport with Warsaw and Łódź. The station will form a fully integrated part of the terminal, enabling smooth and rapid transfers between rail and air,” said Dr Filip Czernicki, CEO of CPK.

The tender covers two main lots. Part 1 includes design and construction of the eastern and central sections of the tunnel, including the station. Part 2 covers the western section and junction area. Both lots include optional scopes for track systems and internal transport equipment for short-distance passenger and cargo movement.

“The CPK Airport Station and rail tunnel will feature a modern design and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring fast and convenient transfers for passengers,” added Piotr Rachwalski, CPK Management Board Member for Railway Investments.

Bids will be evaluated on price, methodology, and warranty conditions, with contracts expected to be awarded in early 2027. According to the current schedule, the railway station and tunnel beneath CPK Airport will open by the end of 2032 alongside the high-speed line between Warsaw and Łódź. The remaining sections of the national high-speed Y network, from Łódź to Wrocław and Sieradz to Poznań, are expected to follow by 2035.