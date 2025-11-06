First framework agreements signed to supply multi-ducts and cable-ducts for Rail Baltica project

Posted: 6 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Rail Baltica has secured multi-duct and cable-duct suppliers, marking a major milestone in developing the cross-border high-speed railway and supporting regional industry.

Credit: Rail Baltica

The first framework agreements for the consolidated supply of multi-ducts and cable-ducts for Rail Baltica have officially come into force, marking a key step in securing essential construction materials for the cross-border high-speed railway. Agreements were signed with Höhle OÜ for multi-ducts and Pipelife Eesti AS for cable-ducts, establishing close collaboration to ensure that all materials meet the highest safety and engineering standards.

“These agreements mark more than just a procedural milestone – they show that our suppliers are ready to deliver at scale,” said Marko Kivila, CEO at RB Rail AS. “It guarantees that all materials fit into the railway system and meet strict safety and reliability standards.”

Rail Baltica is being developed as a safety-critical system integrating track, signalling, power, rolling stock and other components. By applying systems engineering principles from the outset, the project ensures all materials and systems meet the highest standards of safety, performance and reliability.

A framework agreement is a long-term arrangement between the three Baltic states and a supplier that defines general terms for future purchases such as pricing, quality and delivery. It does not create financial obligations on its own but allows each party to procure the required quantities efficiently under a pre-approved framework.

The selected companies are both reputable Estonian manufacturers with international experience and strong quality standards. Höhle OÜ, based in Rapla municipality and part of HellermannTyton Estonia OÜ, is the leading producer of micro ducts in the Baltics, exporting to 20 European countries. Founded by Estonian entrepreneurs in 2015, the company joined HellermannTyton Telecoms in 2023. With an annual turnover of €20 million and a team of 50, Höhle OÜ is tripling its manufacturing capacity, aiming to complete the expansion by the end of Q1 2026. “The contract with RB Rail is a great example of how public sector investments can stimulate the wider economy, especially at a time when many European export markets are facing macroeconomic challenges. As always, we are committed to delivering on our promises,” said Toomas Koobas, CEO of Höhle OÜ.

Pipelife Eesti AS, founded in 1993 and operating near Tallinn, is part of the Pipelife brand owned by Wienerberger since 2012. It is a leading provider of piping solutions in the Baltics. “We are very pleased to have been selected as a supplier for one of the largest infrastructure projects of the century in this region and take on this responsibility with full dedication,” said Alar Anga, General Manager at Pipelife Eesti AS. “We have successfully completed the Rail Baltica factory and product inspections, prepared all required documentation, and are ready to ensure product availability and start full-scale deliveries.”

Multi-ducts and cable-ducts protect power and communication cables along the railway, ensuring safe, organised and long-lasting installation. They shield cables from mechanical damage, moisture and temperature variations, and simplify future maintenance or system upgrades.

“It is great to see that the construction of Rail Baltica is creating opportunities for local manufacturers and service providers,” said Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltica Estonia. “Estonian companies are highly competitive internationally – these contracts show that our industry has all the prerequisites to contribute to large cross-border projects. Each such contract means jobs for Estonian companies, tax revenue for municipalities, and a direct economic impact on the regions through which the high-speed railway passes.”

The remaining consolidated procurements have been completed, with final decisions by national stakeholders under consideration. The total value of these agreements amounts to €1.13 billion, representing the maximum estimated contract value including the cost of superstructure materials for the full scope of Rail Baltica.

Next material groups planned for framework agreements include key superstructure components such as sleepers with fastening systems, under sleeper pads, rails, railway ballast, turnouts and rail expansion joints. Additional local manufacturers are preparing to join the supply chain, strengthening regional industry participation and production capacity.

“With these procurements now concluded, the majority of our framework contracts are in place,” said Kivila. “Apart from a few remaining areas, such as the CCS systems, the procurement process has largely been completed.”