Swiss rail network set for digital transformation with Siemens and SBB long-term agreement

Posted: 7 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Siemens and SBB have signed a long-term framework to digitalise Swiss interlockings, boosting network capacity, reliability, and sustainability for passenger and freight services.

Credit: Siemens

Siemens Mobility and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have signed a strategic framework agreement to digitalise Switzerland’s interlocking systems, laying the foundation for a more modern and efficient rail network. The deal will see approximately 500 interlockings modernised over the next 20 years, with around 80 percent of existing systems replaced. Commissioning of the first interlockings is scheduled for 2029.

The framework agreement includes hardware and software for complete digital interlockings as well as comprehensive Siemens services covering development, training, support, and maintenance. The contract has an initial term of ten years, with three options for five-year extensions, plus 25 years of maintenance to ensure smooth and reliable operations. Orders for individual interlockings will be awarded on an ongoing basis throughout the project.

Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility GmbH, said: “We are delighted to be shaping the future of the Swiss railway landscape together with SBB. At the heart of this transformation are virtual interlocking systems. With Signaling X, interlocking logic is intelligently shifted to central data centres, digitalising rail operations from the ground up. This groundbreaking technology not only significantly increases the network’s capacity and reliability, but also decisively contributes to SBB’s climate goals. By providing guaranteed system availability of up to 100 percent, we are helping to achieve our shared goal: more trains running at shorter intervals for passenger and freight transport in Switzerland.”

Signaling X centralises interlocking logic in data centres, improving operational capacity and creating a sustainable, highly efficient mobility infrastructure. Siemens Mobility, which has been active in Switzerland for decades, brings extensive local expertise covering the entire project lifecycle, including development, production, assembly, commissioning, support, obsolescence management, and spare parts logistics.

The company has a large installed base at SBB and has developed an evolutionary migration path to transition existing infrastructure efficiently toward the target architecture. Siemens Mobility and its predecessor companies have demonstrated their ability to deliver long-term projects reliably over the past 100 years.

SBB operates the largest standard-gauge network in Switzerland, spanning 3,266 kilometres and serving both passenger and freight transport. This long-term agreement with Siemens is expected to enhance network capacity, reliability, and sustainability, supporting Switzerland’s growing mobility needs and climate goals.