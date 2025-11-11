Hitachi Rail to modernise Alexandria Raml Tram doubling capacity and enhancing passenger experience

0 SHARES

Posted: 11 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Hitachi Rail will upgrade Egypt’s historic Alexandria Raml Tram, improving speed, capacity, safety, and digital passenger systems while supporting sustainable urban transport goals.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has been awarded a contract by Hassan Allam Construction and Arab Contractors JV to modernise and upgrade the Alexandria Raml Tram, the first modern tramway in Egypt. The project will double operational speed, almost triple passenger capacity, and bring advanced signalling, communications, and digital systems to the historic line.

The scope of work includes 24 reconstructed stations and 13.2 km of tram track. Operational improvements are expected to reduce travel times from 60 to 35 minutes, increase speed from 11 km/h to 21 km/h, and cut headways from nine minutes to just three. Passenger capacity per hour per direction will rise from 4,700 to 13,800, enhancing urban mobility, reducing congestion, and lowering CO₂ emissions.

Hitachi Rail will provide Operational Control Centre systems, SCADA supervision, CCTV and access control security, passenger information systems, and on-board equipment. The upgrades align with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development, while preserving the tramway’s unique heritage. The Alexandria El Raml Tram, dating back to 1863, remains the oldest tramline in the Middle East and Africa and one of the few in the world operating double-deck trams in regular service.

Join our free webinar: Rail cyber-security in a time of technological and regulatory transformation Join our expert panel, including speakers from Nokia and Siemens Mobility, to explore the critical convergence of cybersecurity and 5G rail comms. Date: 3 Dec | Time: 15:00 GMT REGISTER NOW TO SECURE YOUR SPOT <<< Can’t attend live? No worries – register to receive the recording post-event.

Joaquim Santos, SRS OPPS, Hitachi Rail, said:

Hitachi Rail has a long-standing presence in Egypt, built on trust, collaboration and shared ambition. Our commitment goes beyond delivering advanced technologies—we are deeply invested in developing local capabilities, supporting innovation, and contributing to the country’s sustainable mobility goals.”

Carlo Piacenza, SRS MEA Regional Director, Hitachi Rail, added:

The contract will see us modernise and upgrade the oldest electric tram system in Africa, transforming it into a reliable, efficient, and digitally enhanced transportation system. The project underlines the capabilities of Hitachi Rail technologies in the rehabilitation and modernisation of tramway systems.”

Hitachi Rail is investing in local talent and digital innovation, building teams across engineering, finance, legal, and other disciplines to deliver projects. CBTC systems now include local IVVQ activities, while AFC initiatives support high-tech job creation and diversity. Digital solutions such as integrated public information systems and TRANSCITY™ AFC platforms enhance passenger experience, offering multiple payment options including QR codes, contactless cards, EMV bank cards, and NFC mobile payments.

The Alexandria Raml Tram project represents a key milestone in strengthening Hitachi Rail’s presence in metro and railway systems across the Middle East and North Africa.