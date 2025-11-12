Nomad Digital secures five-year extension to Queensland Rail operations and maintenance agreement

Posted: 12 November 2025 | Global Railway Review |

The renewed agreement reinforces Nomad Digital’s long-term partnership with Queensland Rail, driving enhanced digital connectivity and passenger satisfaction across the network.

Credit: Queensland Rail

Nomad Digital has secured a five-year extension to its Operations and Maintenance agreement with Queensland Rail, strengthening a partnership that has supported passenger connectivity across the operator’s fleet for more than a decade.

The renewed agreement, which begins in August 2025, includes a two-year optional extension and the potential for a further two years, ensuring continued specialist support for Queensland Rail’s expanding suite of onboard digital solutions.

Ian Brimer, Operations & Maintenance Director at Nomad Digital, said: “The team at Nomad Digital are proud to be continuing our longstanding partnership with Queensland Rail to support their package of connectivity solutions onboard their fleets. The new Operations and Maintenance agreement demonstrates our performance and illustrates the confidence Queensland Rail have in our services and solutions that support their passenger experience both now and in the future with a connectivity platform to build upon.”

The partnership between Nomad Digital and Queensland Rail began more than ten years ago, with the companies jointly delivering Australia’s first onboard passenger Wi-Fi service. More recently, Queensland Rail introduced the Nomad Digital Engage Portal on its Electric Tilt Trains, which operate between Brisbane, Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

Part of Nomad Digital’s Passenger Experience Digital Catalogue, the Engage Portal enables passengers to connect easily through the onboard network and access entertainment and travel information via their own smart devices. The platform includes live maps, digital rights management, and licensed onboard entertainment such as movies, TV shows and music.

Scott Cornish, Head of Regional at Queensland Rail, added: “Queensland Rail has introduced this new entertainment system onboard our iconic Tilt Trains which run between Brisbane, Bundaberg and Rockhampton. A wide selection of features including movies, TV shows, music, live maps of the journey and safety information are now available to our valued customers straight from their own smart devices. It means they can pop headphones in, utilise charging facilities from their seats, sit back, relax and enjoy the journey.”