Adelaide implements IVU.rail to optimise rail and tram operations with integrated digital system

Posted: 24 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Adelaide’s Department for Infrastructure and Transport has fully digitalised rail and tram operations using IVU.rail, improving scheduling, efficiency and real-time fleet management across the network.

Credit: IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Since September 2025, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) in Adelaide has been managing all rail and tram operations using a fully integrated IT system. The Australian city has worked with Berlin-based IVU Traffic Technologies for many years, and in early 2025 began the comprehensive digitalisation of its entire rail transport system, implementing the project in record time. Following the transition to public ownership, the DIT now operates rail transport via IVU.rail, and in September tram operations were also successfully integrated, just five months after the system went live.

More than 100 vehicles are now planned, dispatched and operated entirely through IVU’s software. The migration to IVU.cloud marked a shift from individual solutions to a standardised IT infrastructure with integrated processes, covering network and timetable planning, optimised duty scheduling, personnel dispatch and mobile support for drivers.

Mohit Sareen, Director of Rail Operations, Public Transport South Australia at the DIT, highlighted IVU’s role in the transition. “IVU is an excellent product that integrates all aspects of operations, from scheduling and resource planning to real-time service management of the fleet,” Sareen said. “The system has contributed to improving operational efficiency and decision-making within our network.”

Martin Schilling, Head of International Rail Projects at IVU Traffic Technologies, emphasised the partnership’s importance. “Our collaborative partnership has been key to successfully launching IVU.rail for tram operations within a very short timeline,” Schilling said. “Adelaide impressively demonstrates how an integrated IT system can both simplify complex processes and create real added value for our customers.”

The deployment of IVU.rail in Adelaide represents a major step in digitalising the city’s transport operations, streamlining workflows, enhancing efficiency and providing real-time support for drivers, while creating a scalable, future-proof IT framework for rail and tram management.