Webuild secures Rome Metro C section T1 contract reinforcing leadership in sustainable metro construction

Posted: 3 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Webuild has been awarded section T1 of Rome Metro Line C, strengthening its global role in metro systems and sustainable urban mobility delivery.

Credit: Webuild

Webuild has announced the awarding of section T1 of Rome Metro Line C, confirming its global leadership in metro systems and sustainable mobility. The contract was secured just days after the Group received new assignments for the extension of the Riyadh Metro and further works on the Naples metro network.

Leading the Metro C Consortium alongside Vianini Lavori, Webuild will deliver the strategic section linking the Clodio Mazzini and Farnesina stations in the northern area of Rome. The total value of the contract is €776 million, with Webuild’s share amounting to €268 million. The consortium will be responsible for both the design and construction of the section.

The contract award follows the public opening in December of the Colosseo Fori Imperiali and Porta Metronia stations. These archaeo-stations extend Line C by three kilometres and provide an interchange with Line B. Their construction required complex engineering solutions to protect Rome’s archaeological heritage, resulting in the management of more than 625,000 cubic metres of archaeological excavations along the route from Monte Compatri Pantano to Clodio Mazzini.

Section T1 will be built in an integrated manner with section T2, which is currently in the executive design phase and includes the first crossing beneath the Tiber River. The coordinated approach will allow mechanised excavation to continue from Farnesina to Piazza Venezia, avoiding disruption and fragmentation of works. Construction at Venezia station is progressing as part of the second macro phase of development.

Once complete, Metro Line C will extend 29 kilometres with 31 stations. To date, 24 stations have been delivered. The project strengthens Webuild’s global track record, with more than 890 kilometres of metro lines built worldwide, supporting the transition to sustainable and technologically advanced urban mobility.