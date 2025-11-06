Alstom opens new HVAC facility and offices at Crewe Works with expanded UK roles

Posted: 6 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom has inaugurated a modern HVAC overhaul facility and refurbished offices at Crewe Works, creating over 100 skilled roles and increasing train servicing capacity.

Crewe Works, Cheshire, UK (28 October 2025). Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has officially opened a new train component overhaul and repair facility at its historic Crewe Works. The project includes a state-of-the-art area for refurbishing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units and a refurbished office space that honours the site’s industrial heritage.

Steve Harvey, Services Director UK and Ireland at Alstom, said, “As the UK’s leading supplier of train services, we’re proud to have invested more than £2 million in new technology and offices at Crewe Works. This expansion not only futureproofs our operations but also enables us to better serve customers across the country with enhanced capacity and capability.”

HVAC units regulate air temperature, humidity and quality on trains by drawing in air, heating or cooling it, and recirculating it while managing ventilation and filtration. The new facility allows for expert inspection, regassing and brazing, as well as replacement of worn components. Crewe Works has also installed bespoke test cells that replicate onboard conditions to ensure optimal performance.

Before the facility opened, Crewe processed about 16 HVAC units weekly. The new setup has doubled this to 35, with a target of 50 units by January 2026. The expansion has already created 70 skilled roles, with numbers expected to rise to around 110 next year. Current work focuses on Class 334, 375, 377, 387 and 390 trains, with Class 222 and 378 units scheduled for 2026.

“Crewe has played a pivotal role in Britain’s rail history and this latest development will ensure it remains at the heart of train maintenance in the UK,” added Harvey. “We’re excited about the opportunities this creates. It’s a landmark investment in both technology and talent.”

Crewe Works, originally opened by the Grand Junction Railway in 1843 to manufacture steam locomotives, was central to the town’s growth. Today it houses Alstom’s UK Centre of Excellence for Bogie, Wheel and Traction Motor Overhaul, which has serviced over 20,000 bogies in the past ten years. The facility will also produce bogies for High Speed Two (HS2) rolling stock, the first time in nearly two decades that these have been manufactured in the UK.

The office refurbishment was delivered in partnership with Woodhouse. The 20,000 sq ft space reflects the site’s industrial heritage, with exposed steel structures and a new mezzanine level housing modern meeting rooms. The ground floor features an open-plan office, additional meeting spaces, a welcoming reception, breakout areas and teapoints designed to encourage collaboration.

Ralph Dummer, Project Director at Woodhouse, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the team at Alstom to deliver this inspiring, future-ready workspace that reflects the company’s values and vision.”

The HVAC facility and offices were officially opened on 28 October by Rob Whyte, Managing Director UK and Ireland; Steve Harvey, Services Director UK and Ireland; and Steve Hadfield, Project Director at Alstom. Local dignitaries at the ceremony included Councillor Stuart Mackay, Deputy Mayor of Crewe; Councillor Kevin Murray, Crewe Town Council; and Paul Colman, Chief Executive at South and North Cheshire Chamber of Commerce and Industry. General Manager Mark Derbyshire thanked Alstom, Woodhouse and contractors during his speech at the launch.

The investment is expected to strengthen Crewe Works’ position as a leading train maintenance and innovation hub in the UK while providing new opportunities for local employment and skills development.