Vecow and Kudan Release Turnkey Solution Kit for Simultaneous Localization and Mapping

The Vecow VTK SLAM Kit, a ROS (Robot Operating System)-based system, is optimised for robotics, autonomous vehicles, and RTLS (Real Time Location System) offering precision positioning, real-time 3D mapping, and enhanced safety features.

The VTK SLAM Kit integrates Vecow’s high-performance fanless system and multiple sensors with Kudan’s SLAM technology, making it ideal for mapping, machine learning, fleet management, and AIoT applications.

Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of global embedded experts, and Kudan, a leading provider of real-time simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) software, today announced a progressive milestone in their partnership to release Vecow’s Turnkey SLAM Kit (VTK SLAM Kit). This collaboration integrates Vecow’s Ultra-compact Fanless System with additional sensors and IMUs, infused with Kudan’s SLAM technologies. This strategic partnership aims to meet the growing demand for solutions that navigate and map unknown environments.

The Vecow VTK is a comprehensive turnkey solution designed to facilitate AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AP (Artificial Perception) applications at the edge, including traffic vision, surveillance, and factory automation which are realized by previously released VTK Traffic Vision and VTK Public Security solutions. The solution supports real-time AI inferencing for video analytics, object recognition, and data processing, enabling businesses to make swift and precise informed decisions.

Vecow remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously enhancing the VTK solution. The latest addition, the Vecow VTK SLAM Kit, a ROS (Robot Operating System)-based system, is optimized for robotics, autonomous vehicles, and RTLS (Real Time Location System) offering precision positioning, real-time 3D mapping, and enhanced safety features.

The VTK SLAM Kit showcases advanced hardware and software integrating, featuring the Vecow Ultra-compact Fanless System – SPC-7100 with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5 processor, Movella Xsens MTI-670 IMU, Intel® RealSense™ Depth Camera D455, and Ouster OS0-32 Lidar. Supported by Kudan’s SLAM software, this kit delivers enhanced performance and unlocking capabilities beyond traditional localization approaches.

Solution highlights:

3D-LiDAR-based SLAM or Visual/camera based SLAM software is pre-installed for mapping and positioning functionalities

Capable for multi-sensor fusion, including IMU, GNSS, Wheel Odometry, 2D-LiDAR, multiple cameras or multiple 3D-LiDARs

Quickly access to best-in-class localization and mapping technology, and help accelerate development of products and solutions that needs accurate and reliable position tracking in both indoor and outdoor environments

Perpetual software license is granted. User can use the solution kit without time limitation.

“Vecow and Kudan have a well-established history of collaboration in AMR applications,” said Bryan Huang, Product Manager at Vecow. “This expanded partnership takes advantage of Kudan’s specialized SLAM technologies. By integrating Vecow’s high-performance system with Kudan’s technologies, we have enhanced the VTK SLAM kit. This integration will enable our customers in the mobile robotics sector to achieve faster time-to-market. Additionally, we are committed to further increasing the adoption of the VTK solution as a key outcome of this partnership.” “Partnering with Vecow on the VTK SLAM Kit leverages our advanced SLAM technology to offer quick access to best-in-class mapping and localization solution for navigation in complex environments,” said Tian Hao, COO of Kudan. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge SLAM software that meets the evolving needs of industries such as robotics and autonomous systems. By integrating our technology with Vecow’s sophisticated hardware, we are paving the way for enhanced innovation and efficiency in automation applications.”

