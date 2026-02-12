12 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
German infrastructure specialist SPITZKE has ordered a comprehensive package of Plasser & Theurer track maintenance machines to boost efficiency, sustainability and network availability.
12 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
CER and UNIFE have signed a joint declaration in Brussels outlining priorities for investment, innovation and cross border integration across Europe’s railway system.
11 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
PKP Group and Polish State Railways SA have adopted a new strategy focused on passenger growth, freight expansion, cybersecurity and sustainable rail development through to 2030.
11 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Alstom has revealed the first refreshed Voyager train in Derby, launching a £60 million programme to modernise CrossCountry’s long distance fleet across Great Britain.
11 February 2026 | By Global Railway Review
Safety Shield Global has secured strategic investment from H2 Equity Partners to accelerate international expansion and advance its edge AI-powered safety systems for rail, infrastructure and energy sectors.
10 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Alstom and Metrolinx mark opening of Line 5 Eglinton as 76 Canadian built light rail vehicles begin service with advanced signalling and long term maintenance support.
10 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Nomad Digital has appointed Jean-Philippe Garbit as managing director, strengthening leadership as the company advances rail digitalisation, passenger connectivity and integrated onboard systems across global markets.
9 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Talgo has secured a major Saudi Arabia Railways contract covering new high speed trains and long term maintenance, lifting its order book to a record level.
9 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock has renewed TÜV SÜD certification for its Train Blueprint Architecture, reinforcing cyber-security compliance across entire vehicles including automatic train control systems.
6 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Alto begins three-month consultation including Indigenous engagement, shaping high-speed rail routes and station locations with community input across Canada’s corridor.
6 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Alstom’s ODAS and COMPAS systems provide proactive safety support for tram drivers, helping prevent accidents and ensuring smoother journeys in busy city environments.
5 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
Rail Europe has integrated its European rail offering into Juniper’s platform, making it easier for travel agencies and OTAs to sell rail worldwide.
5 February 2026 | By Gabriel Higgins
The second mountain tunnel in India for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train has been completed, marking a major engineering milestone and boosting project confidence.
4 February 2026 | By Global Railway Review
Rail leaders in Brussels agreed CER’s 2026 strategy, new leadership appointments, expanded membership and key positions on EU policy.
3 February 2026 | By Global Railway Review
New YouGov data shows record-high passenger trust in South Eastern Railway, highlighting reliability gains and benefits of integrated track and train leadership.