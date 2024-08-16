Vecow Edge AI Platforms Achieve EN50155:2021 Certification

EN50155 is a European standard applied to all electronic equipment components used in the rail industry, ensuring they meet the highest levels of compliance and reliability across operating conditions, design, documentation, testing, and integration.

Elevating safety and performance in railway applications, Vecow’s edge AI computing systems have secured the latest version of EN50155:2021 certification.

Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of global embedded experts, proudly announces that our Edge AI Platforms have achieved EN50155:2021 certification. This accomplishment ensures that our solutions for railway and rolling stock applications meet stringent safety regulations and operational reliability standards. This milestone underscores Vecow’s commitment to ensuring safety, reliability and performance.

Digitalisation has revolutionised rail industry safety, with reliable railway systems now incorporating multiple sensors for hazard detection and adhering to rigorous safety and reliability standards.

Rail vehicles are also subject to environmental temperature changes during operation. Vecow consistently complies with international regulation standards. Our products have been certified with the latest version of EN50155:2021, including the IEC 60068-2:2005 Test Db: Cyclic Damp Heat Test, which evaluates the product’s ability to withstand changes in temperature and humidity in the operating environment. Additionally, the materials and components used in Vecow products are certified with EN45545-2:2020+A1:2023, the latest comprehensive standard for fire protection in railway vehicles.

Vecow’s certified Edge AI Platforms, featuring Intel Core Processors (14th Gen) and NVIDIA Jetson Modules, exemplify our dedication to adhering to international safety regulations. This guarantees that our systems not only meet but exceed safety and operational reliability expectations in demanding railway environments.

“To help our customers jumpstart rail applications with confidence, Vecow provides certified products that have been rigorously tested for safety and reliability,” said Bryan Huang, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow.

BryEN50155:2021 certification reaffirms the suitability of Vecow Edge AI Platforms for transportation applications, especially in the railway sector.” With EN50155:2021 certification, powerful computing capabilities, and rugged designs, Vecow Edge AI Platforms are essential for your railway applications.

To learn more about our certified products, please visit the Vecow IVX-1000 ICY, IVX-1000, and IVH-9204MX ICY product webpages.

