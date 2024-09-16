Vecow Announces SPC-9000 Ultra-Compact Fanless System Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor
Supported by:
Published: 16 September 2024
Share this post
- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
The Vecow SPC-9000 provides innovations in Factory Management, Data Acquisition & Monitoring, AMR, Smart Retail, and other Edge AI applications.
Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, the SPC-9000 accelerates the innovations of Edge AI applications across diverse industries from Factory Management, Data Acquisition & Monitoring, AMR, Smart Retail, and other Edge AI applications.
New Intel Core Ultra Technology
The Vecow SPC-9000 elevates the performance of embedded computing systems to unprecedented levels. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, which
integrates multiple compute engines – P-cores, E-cores, LP E-cores, Intel® Graphics, and Intel® AI Boost into one SoC, the SPC-9000 is highly power-efficient and excels at delivering fast AI and vision processing, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.
Compact Design, Boundless Possibilities
The SPC-9000 features a fanless design that allows it to easily fit into space-saving applications such as AMR, Smart Retail, and Factory Management. The system is
compact while supporting optional SUBMIT B expansions for 10GigE LAN, 10G SPF+, or 4G Networks, delivering flexible deployments.
Optimised for Machine Vision Applications
Equipped with high-speed interfaces including 2 2.5G LAN, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, along with support for multiple displays – 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 DisplayPort 1.4 by USB Type-C, the SPC-9000 delivers power efficiency and improved graphics performance in AI vision applications.
Industrial Rugged Design
Designed to withstand harsh industrial environments, the SPC-9000 supports a wide range of power inputs from 9V to 55V. With seamless operation within an extended temperature range from -40°C to 75°C, it guarantees durability, reliability, and resilience.
To learn more about the Vecow Ultra-compact Fanless Embedded System, please visit the Vecow SPC-9000 product page for more details.
Complete the form for more detailed information about the VecowSP-9000.
About Vecow
Vecow is a team of global embedded experts. We aim to be your trusted embedded business partner. Vecow is committed to designing, developing, producing, and supplying high quality AIoT solutions with trusted reliability, advanced technology, and innovative concepts for Machine Vision, Autonomous Vehicle, Smart Robotics, Digital Rail, Public Security, Transportation & V2X, Smart Factory, Deep Learning, and any Edge AI applications. Paid promotion by Vecow.