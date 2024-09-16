Vecow Announces SPC-9000 Ultra-Compact Fanless System Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor

The Vecow SPC-9000 provides innovations in Factory Management, Data Acquisition & Monitoring, AMR, Smart Retail, and other Edge AI applications.

Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, the SPC-9000 accelerates the innovations of Edge AI applications across diverse industries from Factory Management, Data Acquisition & Monitoring, AMR, Smart Retail, and other Edge AI applications.

New Intel Core Ultra Technology

The Vecow SPC-9000 elevates the performance of embedded computing systems to unprecedented levels. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, which

integrates multiple compute engines – P-cores, E-cores, LP E-cores, Intel® Graphics, and Intel® AI Boost into one SoC, the SPC-9000 is highly power-efficient and excels at delivering fast AI and vision processing, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.

Compact Design, Boundless Possibilities

The SPC-9000 features a fanless design that allows it to easily fit into space-saving applications such as AMR, Smart Retail, and Factory Management. The system is

compact while supporting optional SUBMIT B expansions for 10GigE LAN, 10G SPF+, or 4G Networks, delivering flexible deployments.

Optimised for Machine Vision Applications

Equipped with high-speed interfaces including 2 2.5G LAN, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, along with support for multiple displays – 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 DisplayPort 1.4 by USB Type-C, the SPC-9000 delivers power efficiency and improved graphics performance in AI vision applications.

Industrial Rugged Design

Designed to withstand harsh industrial environments, the SPC-9000 supports a wide range of power inputs from 9V to 55V. With seamless operation within an extended temperature range from -40°C to 75°C, it guarantees durability, reliability, and resilience.

