QTS Group announce Andy Steel as new Managing Director

Posted: 20 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

QTS have appointed Andy Steel as its new Managing Director, succeeding founder Alan McLeish.

National rail contractor, QTS Group, has today announced that Andy Steel, currently the company’s Operations Director of Civils and Geotechnical, has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD), effective Tuesday 2nd April 2024. The news follows the appointment of the current MD, Alan McLeish, to Group Chairman.

Alan McLeish, who founded QTS in 1992, will remain an integral part of the business as he takes up the position of Group Chairman, which will allow him the opportunity to provide a more strategic role within QTS Group as the company enters into Network Rail’s Control Period 7.

Since its inception, Alan has grown the business into a leading railway contractor, delivering a multi-disciplined approach to provide services including rail engineering, infrastructure, electrification, design and training. Today, QTS employs over 700 people across the UK, boasting a turnover of more than £120 million annually.

Andy Steel joined QTS as Design Manager back in 2012, moving up through the Company to Operations Director in 2016, where he’s been responsible for the Civils and Geotechnical Departments.

As the new Managing Director, Andy will be responsible for further cementing the company’s leading position in the rail industry, ensuring operational efficiency, and developing strategies to continue QTS’ growth in the years ahead.

Alan McLeish, commented:

“My tenure as Managing Director for QTS Group has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. For over 30 years, I have built the business from one man in a van to being one of the leading rail contractors in the UK, with over 700 dedicated employees.

“I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished as a team over these years, however, now is the right time to hand the reigns over to Andy and move away from the day to day running of the business. I am confident that he will do a fantastic job in leading QTS into its next chapter, supported by the board of directors.

“I look forward to the new challenge involved in becoming Chairman for the Group and I am pleased that I will continue to have input into a company that I love and give input from a strategic level as we navigate into Control Period 7.”

Andy Steel said:

“Having spent over 12 years at QTS Group, it really feels like home to me, so it is an honour to have the opportunity to take over the MD position from Alan. While they are big shoes to fill, I’m excited about the challenges ahead.

“My priority will be leading the company into its next chapter of growth, as we continue to scale up our operations nationwide. Likewise, I’ll be committed to driving forward with unwavering commitment to safety, quality and sustainability, ensuring QTS remains a leader in the rail industry.”