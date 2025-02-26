UK company partners with US Railroad Development Corporation

26 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review

U.K. rail company TDI Greenway (TDI) and U.S. firm Railroad Development Corporation (RDC) have announced a full investment partnership between their light rail solutions.

This joint venture unites both companies’ interests and resources to strengthen growth in the emerging market for rapidly deployed Light Metro, Light Rapid Transit (LRT), Very Light Rail (VLR) and tram solutions on secondary freight and passenger routes worldwide.

TDI Greenway (TDI) is a market leader in the design and deployment of lightweight rail vehicles and infrastructure solutions for the transport industry with over 30 years’ experience in the rail industry. RDC, a U.S. based family-owned global railway investment and management company, brings over three decades of experience in developing and operating international rail projects with a strong established presence across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

The joint venture will result in a merger between TDI and RDC’s rail mobility division, Pop-Up Metro (PUM), LLC. PUM is a fresh transit infrastructure alternative operating North America’s only battery-propelled passenger cars and providing TDI an operational base in the United States for growth into the North American market. With their combined knowledge and expertise, TDI and PUM will work to deliver Rail Mobility Solutions on a global scale.

Together, the collaboration will offer a portfolio of tailored rail solutions and streamlined operations for faster, cost-effective rail transit deployments to a wide variety of public and private stakeholders. Following the merger, the TDI Greenway Board will be strengthened by the appointment of Henry Posner III (Chairman, RDC) and John Hensler (CFO, RDC) and the appointment of Sam Wauchope as Chairman of the TDI Greenway Board.

Sam, a veteran of the UK Tech scene having led a number of high growth companies including the formation and original spin out of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), commented “This partnership with RDC represents a significant step forward for TDI Greenway. Pop-Up Metro gives us an operational base for increased trade into North America and RDC brings a wealth of global expertise and respect to our operations. We are in advanced negotiations in the UK with a major infrastructure fund and are working with U.K.’s Network Rail to reinstate disused railway lines to recommence local community rail transport routes across the country. There is a real momentum behind Very Light Rail and it is an exciting time for this sector on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Henry Posner, Chairman of RDC, added “RDC’s business model is based on partnerships. By combining our Pop-Up Metro subsidiary with TDI Greenway, we will gain the breadth and capability to more rapidly advance projects in North America and abroad. We have admired TDI’s tenacity, innovation and progress from across the pond, including its development of the VLR-Revolution vehicle, and believe that we are stronger together. This partnership will accelerate our ability to benefit more communities and host railroads; the clock is ticking!”