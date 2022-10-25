CHSRA Board approve design contract for Central Valley stations

The CHSRA Board of Directors have awarded design contracts for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations.

Credit: CHSRA

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (CHSRA) Board of Directors have unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment.

“The first four Central Valley high-speed rail stations are one step closer to reality,” Tom Richards, Chairman of CHSRA, said. “High-speed rail stations will transform cities, spur economic development and create community hubs within the heart of our state.”

The contract

CHSRA awarded an approximately $35 million station design contract to Foster + Partners and Arup (F+P Arup) for the first of two separately funded phases. The first to advance the design work at the four station sites, including identifying right-of-way and utility relocation requirements necessary for construction, and the second to progress to final design and construction ready documents, construction support and commissioning. The duration for the first phase of work is estimated to be 30 months.

The California high-speed rail project is currently under construction along 119 miles in California’s Central Valley at more than 30 active job sites. In the past several months, CHSRA also began advancing design work on the alignment to extend work north into Merced and south into Bakersfield.