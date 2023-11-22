Network Rail begins £1.2m platform works at Giffnock station

Network Rail have begun a new £1.2 million platform work project at Giffnock station. It is also being extended, to improve signalling.

Network Rail will shortly begin a £1.2 million programme of work to renew Platform 1 at Giffnock station in East Renfrewshire.

The four-month programme will replace the 153-metre-long platform that’s been in place for more than 80-years. It starts from 2nd December and will continue until April 2024.

A core element will involve engineers replacing the section to the south end of platform 1, which is also being extended by 15-metres to improve future signalling in this location.

As most of the work is being delivered overnight, the station opening hours will operate as normal and the pedestrian footbridge will always remain open.

“The deteriorating condition of platform 1 makes this work a priority as part of our wider maintenance strategy,” Ian Clark, project manager at Network Rail, said.

“We understand the inconvenience our activity will cause the community living nearby and thank people for their patience. However, this vital work is a necessary part of preserving our assets to ensure we run a safe and reliable railway for our customers,” Clark added.

There is no planned work over the Christmas period, from 22nd December until 6th January 2024

To safely house the site compound and materials during delivery of the work, 11 parking spaces at the car park neighbouring the station will be used from 2nd until 22nd December. Then from January until the work completes in April, a total of 33 parking spaces will be utilised.

To safely deliver the refurbishment to a section of the platform between 26th January and 23rd February, a two-carriage train service will operate during this time.

The platform renewal work is not part of East Kilbride Enhancement project, a wider strategic investment by the Scottish Government to decarbonise Scotland’s Railway. However, the intention is for the site compound to remain in place beyond April 2024 as the enhancement project gets underway. Network Rail will provide an update to the community in advance of this work starting.