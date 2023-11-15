Department for Transport announce Bradford station plans

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The Government’s Department for Transport have laid out the plans for the proposed new Bradford station, as part of the Network North scheme.

Rail passengers in Bradford will be connected to more jobs, education, and business opportunities, argues the government, following their commitment to deliver a new train station in the city.

The plan was first revealed last month as part of the government’s launch of Network North – a £36 billion long-term plan to improve the country’s transport across roads, buses, and railways, through unprecedented levels of investment.

The Department for Transport will build a brand-new railway station in Bradford by providing £400,000 for the local authority to kickstart master planning on the project.

The work will consider how the new station can best support regeneration in the surrounding area and maximise its potential to create new homes, jobs, and local economic growth – as well as significantly improving transport links and cutting journey times.

Once complete, the findings will form part of a wider business case for the project which will include details on the proposed location and delivery date for the station.

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said:

“Bradford is soon to become the UK’s ‘City of Culture’ and our scheme to deliver a new station and railway line will help attract tourism, unlock access to neighbouring cities and provide the area with the huge regeneration opportunities it deserves to boost connectivity and economic growth.

The station will be delivered as part of the government’s Network North pledge to connect major cities in the North of England with more frequent trains, increased capacity, and faster journeys.

On top of the £400,000 announced today for regeneration plans in the city, a total of £2 billion will be invested to build the station and a new line to deliver a significantly faster, 30-minute journey to Manchester via Huddersfield.”

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said:

“It is good to see this moving forward, everyone has worked so hard for so long to get this progressed. Improving connectivity for Bradford to the rest of the North is so important to enable greater investment, jobs, and opportunities. There can be no successful North without Bradford being successful.

Today’s announcement comes on top of a further £2.5 billion Network North pledge to support the West Yorkshire mass transit system which will improve connections between Leeds and Bradford, Huddersfield, and Halifax. It will mean Leeds is no longer the biggest European city without a mass-transit system, with up to 7 lines potentially created as part of a transformed network.”

In addition to this, the government continues to push forward plans to electrify the Calder Valley Line between Bradford and Leeds – backed by £500 million – to cut journey times by around 40% from 20 minutes to as low as 12 minutes.