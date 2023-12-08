HS2’s £1bn boost for British businesses

Posted: 8 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The construction of HS2 will inject a billion dollar boost into British businesses, as their procurement process for next year begins.

Over 3,200 companies are already delivering goods and materials to help build HS2, Britain’s new railway. To enhance the prospect of even more local firms winning a share of the work, HS2 has published details of over 300 work packages its construction partners will procure in the next 18 months.

Completing the 140-mile HS2 network, complete with four new stations and two depots between London and Birmingham, is no small task and requires the expertise of businesses and suppliers from across the world. To date, UK businesses have secured over £17bn worth of work on HS2 and 2024 promises even more opportunities to get involved.

The contract opportunities, collectively worth over £1bn, give a heads up to potential suppliers looking to boost their order books and grow their business in the year ahead.

Robin Lapish, HS2’s supply chain lead explains:

“Forward planning is absolutely crucial for businesses, so we’ve worked closely with our stations and civils contractors to develop a simple procurement pipeline setting out what we’ll need and when.

“There’s a huge variety of contracts on offer, from scaffolding and landscaping to structural steelworks and platform floors. We want more UK businesses to benefit and encourage those that haven’t already registered as an HS2 supplier to take a look at what’s coming.”

HS2’s procurement pipeline sets out the estimated contract value, procurement start date and location for each package of work, so businesses can quickly gauge their interest months before procurement begins. Contact details for HS2’s six construction partners are also provided, and speculative conversations are encouraged to help prospective bidders understand the detailed requirements.

Subcontract opportunities are posted on CompeteFor approximately two weeks before the procurement process begins.