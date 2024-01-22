Amtrak kicks off construction at Gray 30th Street station

Posted: 22 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Amtrak has started construction of its Gray 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, after its comprehensive vision was revealed in 2016.

Credit: Amtrak

A new era of passenger rail has officially launched in Philadelphia. Amtrak officials gathered today with federal, state and local representatives along with other community leaders to celebrate the construction kickoff for major renovations at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

In 2016, in partnership with Brandywine Realty Trust ,Drexel University, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Amtrak developed a comprehensive vision to serve as a roadmap for the improvement and development of Gray 30th Street Station and the surrounding district. This project is part of the first phase of the District Plan.

“This large-scale restoration and renovation project will enhance the station’s functionality and improve the customer experience for Amtrak, SEPTA and NJ TRANSIT customers, while preserving this iconic Philadelphia landmark for future generations,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Business Transformation and Chief Financial Officer, Tracie Winbigler. “Additionally, this station transformation will improve Market Street Plaza, expand retail offerings and provide other benefits to the local community.”

Amtrak has partnered with the Plenary Infrastructure Philadelphia (PIP) as the master developer whose responsibility it is to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the station improvements for 50 years as part of a public-private partnership (P3) agreement. Key contractors currently performing various portions of its work include Gilbane Building Company as design-build lead, Johnson Controls Inc. for facility operations and maintenance, and Vantage Airport Group for concessions development and management. The project has an estimated capital construction value of $550 million with major elements of the station restoration and renovation to include:

modernising and expanding station food & beverage and retail offerings

improving station operations and enhancing the customer experience

upgrading The Porch landscaping and community amenities

modernising Amtrak corporate offices

enhancing building infrastructure to achieve and maintain a state of good repair

PIP equity sponsor, Plenary Americas, LP, will also be investing $2.5 million into a community impact fund dedicated to supporting career development and small business growth aspirations of women, BAME, and individuals of under-represented groups in West Philadelphia and throughout the City. The first grants will be provided to worker training programs run by the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council (Samuel Staten Sr. Pre-Apprenticeship Program) and Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic Region (WINC, Women in Non traditional Careers).

Additionally, The Enterprise Center will receive a grant to support their ongoing efforts to promote racial and economic equity by providing access to capital to small businesses, and grants will be made to other local small business advocates including the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA/DE/NJ, Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council, and Women Business Enterprise Council East.

Brian Budden, President and CEO of Plenary Americas, LP – Developer Equity Sponsor, said: “The Plenary Infrastructure Philadelphia team is proud to be celebrating the start of construction on the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station Redevelopment Project. I am also excited to announce a $2.5 million commitment to invest in local community and economic development efforts. Through a community impact fund, Plenary Americas, LP will support community groups dedicated to reducing poverty through job training and skill-building, small business growth, youth education and other community-building programs. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Amtrak and our collaboration with key stakeholders and community organisations as we deliver improvements to this historic station.”

A Shawn Carlin, senior vice president and Philadelphia business leader from Gilbane Building Company – Lead Design-Builder, said: “The redevelopment of the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station is a landmark project for the Philadelphia community. As the design-builder, we’ve worked with our design partner, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), over the last nearly 30 months to thoughtfully develop a design and phased construction approach that will transform the station into a world class transportation hub while minimising disruptions to ongoing operations. Today, we’re excited to mark the start of this historic modernisation.”