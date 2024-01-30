CrossCountry appoints Steve Hopkinson as Service Delivery Director

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

British rail operator CrossCountry has appointed Steve Hopkinson as their Service Delivery Director, having previously been at Network Rail.

Steve Hopkinson has been appointed Service Delivery Director for CrossCountry. Steve will have a pivotal role at the heart of CrossCountry, overseeing the way we deliver our service to our customers. He will be focused on providing strategic leadership to the operations teams ensuring that a high quality and effective service is delivered.

Steve brings with him over 30 years of rail industry experience. He joined Regional Railways Northeast in the early 90’s and quickly become a Conductor. He progressed through the grades across several TOCs into leadership roles. Steve had responsibility for strategic development and delivery of major operations schemes for Northern – he then progressed to the role of Regional Director for Northern’s biggest region. Most recently he has held the position of Operations Director for Network Rail, where he has led on the strategic delivery of infrastructure planning and operations on the East Midlands route.

Tom Joyner, Managing Director at CrossCountry said: “Steve joins CrossCountry at an exciting time where we have just begun our journey on the new National Rail Contract. His leadership will be vital in providing stability to the business and improving performance. With his vast experience I look forward to working with him to drive the business forward.”

He will join CrossCountry, from Network Rail, in the Spring.