Pandrol appoints new chief procurement officer

Posted: 19 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The international heavy haul company Pandrol has appointed a new procurement officer, Xavier Sarrat, succeeding Olivier Jullien.

Xavier Sarrat has been appointed Chief Procurement Officer for Pandrol, replacing Olivier Jullien who has taken on a new strategic role.

A master of both the French National Business School for Higher Education in Management (HEC) and National School for Higher Education in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering (ENSAM), Xavier will report directly to CEO of Pandrol, Nicolas Groult.

Previously Associate VP, Global Procurement in Singapore for Agilent Technology, Xavier will be based in Colombes, taking up this new role and replacing Olivier from January 2024.

Mr Groult said: “Olivier has accepted to take a specific assignment to support one of the ‘Success Drivers’ of our strategy ‘Pandrol on-track 2028’ to Improve footprint performance and will continue to report to me.

“After seven years as Chief Procurement Officer, Olivier will bring significant experience and knowledge to further enhance Pandrol’s industrial footprint and supply chain.

“Xavier will also bring us his experience as former Brakes & Safety Group Sourcing Director and from his role as China Division Purchasing Director for Wabtec.

“Please join me in congratulating Xavier and Olivier and wishing them every success in their roles.”

Pandrol defines the industry standard for rail fastening systems and aluminothermic welding having created rail infrastructure in more than 100 countries.

Its capabilities extend to manufacturing castings and plastics, track electrification, and creating equipment for track construction, fastening installation, and welding.