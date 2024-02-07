Stopping HS2 at Birmingham a ‘missed opportunity for the North’ – Transport for the North Chair

Posted: 7 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Lord McLoughlin, the Chair of Transport for the North, has responded to the Public Accounts Committee report on the HS2 phase 2 cancellation.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) published a report today (7 February 2024) calling for answers from government to questions raised by decision to cancel HS2 Phase 2.

Responding to the report, Lord McLoughlin, Transport for the North Chair, said:

“We know the North has huge economic potential, but poor connectivity is holding the region back. Transport for the North’s ambition is to close the productivity gap, decarbonise surface transport and improve opportunities for all. That requires transformational investment in our transport system, and none more so than in our railways.

“The decision to stop HS2 at Birmingham is a missed opportunity for the North, and the country as whole. It wasn’t just the improved North-South connectivity it would have enabled, but the extra capacity it provided, both in terms of the new high-speed line and in the space freed up on the existing network to run more services. This would have benefited passengers and freight.

“Transport for the North’s evidence shows those capacity and connectivity needs haven’t changed, and we need still need that transformational investment in pan-regional transport to support levelling up. We will continue to work with government to address these challenges and deliver the benefits citizens and businesses across the North need.”