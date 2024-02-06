CargoBeamer expands network connecting Bari to Domodossola and Kaldenkirchen

Posted: 6 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

European intermodal freight company CargoBeamer have expanded their network across Bari, in Italy, to Domodossola and Kaldenkirchen.

CargoBeamer, one of the leading logistics service providers for transporting non-craneable semi-trailers by rail, will launch a new service in Italy. Starting from mid-February, CargoBeamer will connect its terminal in Domodossola to Bari, one of the leading logistical hubs in southern of Italy. The new service will be offered both as a gateway connection Kaldenkirchen – Domodossola – Bari and single route Domodossola – Bari. It is available for craneable and non-craneable semi-trailers, containers, swap bodies, silo- and Frigo trailers as well as the transport of waste. Additionally, CargoBeamer has grown its Kaldenkirchen – Domodossola route to 20 rotations per week as of this week.

Between Bari and Domodossola, CargoBeamer will initially offer 3 rotations per week. Trains to Bari will be running on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, while departures going northbound to Domodossola are offered each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The new service will start on February 17th from Kaldenkirchen and February 19th from Domodossola & Bari. Rail traction is provided by Sangritana, an Italian rail operations provider that brings in specific expertise on traction services in southern and central Italy. From Bari, several maritime connections on RoRo/RoPax vessels will allow clients to start or extend transports by using the maritime service of Grimaldi Lines to Patras and Igoumenitsa (Greece). Further maritime connections to Durres (Albania) and Yalova in Turkey close to Istanbul are also available. Thanks to a business partnership with Grimaldi Lines, customers will be able to make a single booking for the entire route from/to Patras to/from Kaldenkirchen. By introducing this new service portfolio, CargoBeamer offers a true “Intermodal Long Bridge” between Greek, Turkish and Albanian ports, and northwestern transport hubs such as Rotterdam, Antwerp, Zeebrugge, and Calais.

In addition to providing this extension to Bari to its transalpine route, CargoBeamer is also strengthening the schedule on the Kaldenkirchen – Domodossola corridor itself. Since February 5th, it operates three additional rotations per week between Germany and Italy. The new total frequency of now 20 weekly roundtrips once again proves to be a record for the highest density of train trips on a single connection between two intermodal terminals in Europe. With the new schedule in place, CargoBeamer now offers up to four daily departures per direction between Germany and Italy, meaning maximum flexibility to its clients for shifting road transports to environmentally friendly rail.