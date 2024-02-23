QTS Group announces new senior hires to bolster transport team

0 SHARES

Posted: 23 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

QTS Group have announced their new hires for their senior positions, both of whom will be working in their transport operations.

National rail contractor, QTS Group, has bolstered its senior leadership team with two appointments.

Allan Reid has been appointed in the role of Group Transport Manager, while Aidan Jenkins has joined as QTS Group’s new Fleet Manager.

Boasting three decades of experience in the transport industry, Allan spent more than 15 years as a fleet engineer for McPherson Ltd before taking on the role of Service Manager for DAF Trucks.

In his new role, he will take responsibility for the legality of QTS’s entire HGV fleet, helping the firm to ensure full compliance of operating licenses, regular servicing, MOTs and overseeing vehicle loading weights.

With ever-changing legislation and an increasing demand for electric vehicles, Allan will play a vital role in ensuring that QTS continues to be at the forefront of innovation, ready to embrace the adoption of new technologies.

Meanwhile, Aidan Jenkins has joined QTS Group as its new Fleet Manager, following a career specialising in fleets spanning over 35 years. Before QTS, Aidan managed the fleet and plant departments for Avove Ltd, consisting of 550 vehicles and 13,000 pieces of plant machinery.

Aidan’s role at QTS will see him manage the entire vehicle fleet from a business perspective, optimising efficiencies to reduce cost, standardisation of specific fleets, sourcing vehicles and forward planning.

The green agenda in particular will be a high priority for Aidan, from assisting QTS with their goal to achieve zero waste, to sourcing alternative forms of vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

Alan McLeish, Managing Director of QTS said: “It’s great to have welcomed Allan and Aidan at such an exciting time for us. Their vast knowledge and experience will prove hugely beneficial to our transport fleet, particularly as we scale up our operations nationwide.

“We have huge ambitions to grow our business over the next few years and both hires will play a crucial role in enabling us to do this. I look forward to seeing them take on their new roles with eagerness and ambition, helping to maintain our reputation for excellence across the entire QTS Group.”