ALLRAIL: DB refuses to sell a new night train operator

0 SHARES

Posted: 4 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

ALLRAIL have released a statement, reacting to German Railways (DB)’s refusal to sell tickets for a new night train.

ALLRAIL released this statement:

The EU rail ticket sales market is dominated by the in-house ticket vendors of state-owned rail incumbents, with well over 90% market share. In their home Member States, they are the default channel for passengers looking to buy rail tickets, because they inherited a historic brand awareness.

At the same time, such ticket vendors are publicly owned. Then surely it must be in the public interest for them to sell all passenger rail options – and get more people onto trains – one of the most sustainable transport modes?

But DB is deliberately refusing to sell the tickets of the new night train operator, European Sleeper – whilst DB does sell a different night train operator serving the same city pairs. This is highly discriminatory behaviour!

ALLRAIL’s Secretary General Nick Brooks has added:

“More night trains will help the transport sector reduce its CO2 emissions. For the sake of Full Transparency for citizens, all rail tickets must be sold at all rail ticket vendors.”