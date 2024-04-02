Union Pacific announces Quarter 1 2024 earnings release date

Posted: 2 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

American railroad corporation, Union Pacific, have announced their release date for earnings from Quarter 1 2024.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release first quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday 25 April 2024, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.