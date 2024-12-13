Porterbrook welcomes new Director for Scotland

Posted: 13 December 2024 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Rolling stock financier and asset management company, Porterbrook, has today announced the appointment of David Lister as Director for Scotland.

David has over 20 years of experience managing transport operations, including 10 years at ScotRail where he is currently the Safety and Sustainability Director. He has also held leading operational roles at Edinburgh and London Southend airports.

In this new role, David will ensure that the business provides the highest standard of service to its existing ScotRail fleets, and is well positioned to support the long term ambitions of Scotland’s Railway. He will join in April 2025.

Ben Ackroyd, Chief Operating Officer at Porterbrook said, “David has a wealth of experience and we’re delighted he will be joining the team.

“Our excellent relationship with Scotland’s railway goes back over three decades. David will play an important role ensuring we’re best placed with Transport Scotland to deliver their plans for growth with the right mix of rolling stock solutions now and for the future.”

David Lister added, “I am really looking forward to joining Porterbrook at an important time for the rail industry, and working with the team to ensure we meet the current needs and future ambitions of Scotland’s railway.”