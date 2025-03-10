Write your will with Railway Benefit Fund this month

Posted: 10 March 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

This March, Railway Benefit Fund, with the generous support of Railpen, is proud to offer their free will writing service during Free Wills Month.

Railway Benefit Fund (RBF) is championing the importance of this initiative, urging individuals to take control of their legacy and prevent unnecessary stress for their loved ones. Having a legally valid will ensures that an individual’s estate is distributed according to their wishes, offering peace of mind that their family and cherished causes are supported.

“Writing a will is more than just a legal task—it’s a powerful step in protecting your family’s future” said Jo Kaye, CEO of RBF. Free Wills Month provides an invaluable and crucial opportunity to take this important step, ensuring that your final wishes are respected, and your loved ones are cared for.

Railway Benefit Fund encourages individuals to seize this limited-time opportunity and plan ahead today – https://www.railwaybenefitfund.org.uk/support-services/make-a-free-will/

You are under no obligation to include RBF in your will. However, once you have provided for those closest to you, RBF hopes you will consider helping them. A gift in your will, such as a donation or a percentage of your estate, ensures they can continue to support railway people facing hardships.