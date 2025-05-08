Women in Rail launches strategic business plan 2025-2027 to drive gender equity in UK rail

0 SHARES

Posted: 8 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Women in Rail’s new plan outlines key actions to attract, engage, support, and promote women in the UK rail industry.

Women in Rail has launched its Strategic Business Plan 2025–2027, setting out its most ambitious and action-driven roadmap yet to drive gender equity in the UK rail industry. Developed with industry input and real-life experience, the plan marks a shift from ambition to action, built around four key pillars: Attract, Engage, Support, and Promote.

Women in Rail: Advancing gender equity and inclusivity in the UK rail industry

These pillars aim to bring more women into rail, increase engagement across all levels, create supportive environments, and champion female talent and leadership. The approach is designed to align the organisation’s mission with industry needs, offering a clear, practical path to real and lasting change.

“This plan is not just a statement of intent, it is a practical, actionable framework that aligns our mission with the needs of the industry. By concentrating our efforts around these four pillars, Attract, Engage, Support, and Promote we are focusing on the areas where we can make the most meaningful and lasting difference. We are calling on everyone in the sector to be part of this journey, join us in our mission to be unapologetic in our pursuit of gender equity across the rail industry,” said Marie Daly, Chair of Women in Rail.

The organisation is calling on all rail stakeholders to join in delivering this change.

View the business plan here.