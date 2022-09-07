Vecow launches its IVX-1000 in-vehicle computing workstation

1 SHARES

Posted: 7 September 2022 | Vecow Co. Ltd |

Vecow Co., Ltd. has introduced a brand-new in-vehicle computing workstation – the IVX-1000 – powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor.

The system has multiple innovation designs and is easily deployable for railway applications.

Featuring 16V to 160V and 500V surge protection, rugged M12 connectors, and flexible storage options, the IVX-1000 provides a rugged AI-enabled solution for in-vehicle applications including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), mobile communication, public security, and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

The Vecow IVX-1000 is powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor with up to 65W TDP CPU supported, delivering intelligent workload optimisation. Bringing your in-vehicle computing to the next generation, the IVX-1000 leverages the latest MXM graphics capabilities and facilitates AI computing productivity.

The EN50155:2017 compliant IVX-1000 offers rail solution providers the flexibility to select the most optimal configuration for their digital rail deployment. With 16V to 160V wide power input 4kV DC Isolation, up to 500V surge protection, smart battery, ICY Dock Tray and a full complement of I/O interfaces, including M12 GigE LAN, 4 USB, 4 COM, and wireless connectivity, the rugged IVX-1000 ensures rolling stock applications to operate efficient, reliable and safe.

“The Vecow IVX-1000 provides a breakthrough core technology and uncompromised AI power,” said Judy Hu, Product Manager, and Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. “The system targets harsh environments for rail application in the onboard and wayside scenario, with European Union railway standards such as EN50155 and EN45545, smart power protection and delivering non-stop wireless communication during passengers’ travels.”

Joseph Huang, Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Division at Vecow, added: “We are excited to introduce the IVX-1000 to our partners. With advances in AI, the railway industry transforms and accelerates to digitalisation. The IVX-1000 supports MXM graphics and delivers outstanding AI computing productivity in harsh environments. More importantly, featuring trusted Edge AI platforms such as EN50155, EN45545, M12 connectors, and surge protection make the IVX-1000 a good fit for digital rail applications deployment.”

Powered by workstation-grade platform, MXM graphics supported, the Vecow IVX-1000 delivers advanced AI capabilities. With the support of 16V to 160V DC-in, -25°C to 55°C operating temperature and EN50155:2017 compliant, the IVX-1000 is ideally suited for in-vehicle computing, ADAS, mobile communication, public security, and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

To know more about Vecow in-vehicle computing, please visit the IVX-1000 product page or www.vecow.com for more details.