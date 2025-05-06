Publicly owned train operators boost accessibility with BSL and tech during Deaf Awareness Week

Posted: 6 May 2025

DFTO train operators collaborate to improve Deaf accessibility, rolling out BSL screens, apps, and staff training nationwide.

Publicly-owned train operators are stepping up collaboration to enhance accessibility for Deaf and hard-of-hearing passengers, according to the chief executive of DFTO, Robin Gisby. The move comes during Deaf Awareness Week (5–11 May 2025), a national event promoting understanding and inclusion.

Details on the Deaf accessibility upgrades across UK trains led by publicly-owned operators

DFTO, the Government’s Rail Owning Group and delivery partner for public rail reform, currently oversees LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express. With more train operators set to join by 2027, DFTO aims to expand innovation and best practice across its network.

Gisby said: “Our train operators have been a shining light in improving the customer experience for the Deaf community as well as people with a range of other hearing impairments. Measures like the use of British Sign Language information screens at stations and on-board trains, are now becoming commonplace on our trains.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining these standards as DFTO grows: “Collaboration and rolling-out best practice is a priority focus for the publicly owned train operators and we are looking forward to working with our operators across the country to improve the customer experience for everyone that travels by rail.”

Notable initiatives already implemented include:

LNER worked with Doncaster Deaf Trust to roll out British Sign Language (BSL) on departure boards at several stations, recognised at the Spotlight Rail Awards.

Northern is introducing BSL announcements across its services following a successful trial on the York–Leeds–Manchester route.

TransPennine Express tested ‘voice-to-screen text’ announcements and developed a training video to help staff better support Deaf customers.

Southeastern uses the SignLive app to connect station staff with live BSL interpreters, aiding communication across south-east London, Kent and East Sussex.

DFTO currently manages 4,500 services and 300 million passenger journeys each year. Its goal is to deliver a safer, more reliable railway that works better for passengers and taxpayers alike.