Recommended

OUT NOW: Latest Global Railway Review Issue 4
READ NOW : In-Depth Focus: Technologies for Greener Rail Freight Operations
READ NOW: InnoTrans 2022 – Event Preview
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST: Digital Rail Live 7-8 November 2022
WATCH NOW: Adopting cleaner technologies in rail: How Cummins’ Destination Zero can play a part
Download our 2022 media planner
NEW WEBINAR: Reimagine the future of rail and transit through digital twins 6th Sept 10:00 BST
news

Ukrainian Railways CEO addresses InnoTrans audience

Posted: 20 September 2022 | | No comments yet

Alexander Kamyshin, CEO of Ukrainian Railways, addressed the InnoTrans 2022 audience to explain the “importance of railways”.

During the opening ceremony of InnoTrans 2022, the CEO of Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshin, spoke to the 1,000-strong audience to explain that the last 219 days have “shown the importance of railways not only as a backbone of the economy but also of security”.

Alexander also sadly mentioned that the organisation has lost 244 railways staff killed to date and many others seriously injured, but the country’s railway network keeps running.

He also explained that by joining the EU rail network will mean benefits for not just Ukraine but also for wider Europe.

Alexander also met during InnoTrans so key names in the industry. Richard Lutz, CEO of Deutsche Bahn (DB) posted on social media that together with Adina Valean and Volker Wissing, he has signed on MoU to agree steps for how DB can provide more support to Ukrainian Railways.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.