Network Rail helps Ukraine rebuild

Network Rail have supplied eight railway bridges and 30 bridge support tower and tunnel repair systems to support rail colleagues in Ukraine.

Credit: Peter Kindersley

Network Rail, working with rail industry partners under the banner UK Rail for Ukraine, have once again delivered large quantities of aid in support of rail colleagues in Ukraine. The rail industry has come together to offer support because of the key role the railway has played in delivering people to safety and providing vital supplies to the front line. Network Rail has supplied eight railway bridges and 30 bridge support tower and tunnel repair systems, with a special focus on the country’s essential routes.

“We have been on the ground in Ukraine to see the work in progress,” Peter Gibbons, Chief Security Officer for Network Rail, said. “We have seen the difficult conditions that the Ukrainian Railway is working under. They have already lost 300 colleagues during this conflict and the personal stories from their employees are heart-breaking.”

The first aid train left Britain on a special DB Cargo service bound for Poland where it was received by organisations working on the ground. UK Rail for Ukraine is a rail industry initiative, set up by volunteers in early February 2022, to facilitate the delivery of large quantities of aid items to those affected by the crisis in the country.