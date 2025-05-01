Railway Interior Innovation Summit USA 2025 to take place in Orlando, hosted by Brightline and Siemens Mobility

Posted: 1 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Railway Interior Innovation Summit USA 2025 will explore train interior trends, sustainability, and the passenger experience, featuring top industry leaders and an exclusive Brightline facility tour.

RedCabin has announced that the Railway Interior Innovation Summit USA 2025 will take place from 20-22 May at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort. Hosted by Brightline and Siemens Mobility, the summit will bring together key decision-makers from the railway interior industry to explore the latest trends and challenges.

Details on Railway Interior Innovation Summit USA 2025

Building on the success of the 2024 Railway Interior Innovation Summit in Essen, Germany, the event will feature a panel discussion on the future of train interiors in the US and Canada, as well as a roundtable on fire protection vs design. Attendees will have numerous networking opportunities across the three days, with industry leaders such as Hitachi Rail, VIA Rail Canada, Jacobs, Amtrak, Alstom, and Caltrans expected to participate.

The summit will address important topics like the evolution of train interiors, sustainability, collaboration, and enhancing the passenger experience. On the third day, delegates will have an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Brightline’s maintenance facility.

Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin, said: “It is great to have partnered with Brightline and Siemens Mobility as the hosts of the next Railway Interior Innovation Summit USA in Orlando. This summit, building on the success of Montreal and Essen last year, provides a vital platform for collaboration, innovation and building relationships.”

The event is sponsored by Sekisui Kydex, Senoplast, OMER, ULTIMATE Europe Transportation Equipment, SkyPaxxx, PriestmanGoode, and Insperial.

For more details and to download the full summit agenda, visit: Railway Interior Innovation Summit USA 2025.