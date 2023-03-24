Railtex 2023: Full steam ahead with an exciting programme

Posted: 24 March 2023

The rail industry will gather for Railtex 2023 at the NEC in Birmingham from 9 – 11 May 2023 to discuss key topics.

From 9 – 11 May 2023, the rail industry will gather for Railtex 2023 at the NEC in Birmingham. The show provides a unique opportunity to meet with national and international players and thought leaders, all looking to enhance the passenger experience, freight logistics and the overall efficiency of railway operations. Participants can expect live demonstrations of new machines and systems, technical in-person discussions and a rich supporting programme packed with keynote speakers from leading industry names. Railtex will once again reinforce its role as the central marketplace for the industry to come together and discuss both challenges and opportunities in the light of current developments within the rail industry.

Keeping the current rail market in mind, it is particularly important to focus on crucial topics such as decarbonisation and investments to create a more sustainable rail industry, the digitalisation of rail transport, as well as the passenger experience. It is essential to not only address and mirror these topics, but to also come together to find common solutions and shape a successful future for the rail industry. This is precisely what Railtex facilitates.

“Railtex 2023 is the place to be with all key players gathered in one place,” Olaf Freier, the Transport Portfolio Director, said. “We are glad to have the great support from our main show partner RIA – the Railway Industry Association, as well as our show partners, Rail Forum, Railway Benefit Fund, the CPD Certification Services, our media partners, and many more.”

Network Rail and The Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT) as part of an extensive supporting programme

As the leading one-stop-shop event for the entire railway industry in the UK, Railtex reflects the dynamic developments in the sector and the vision of the rail network of the future via an exciting supporting programme.

“We are delighted that the Railway Industry Association will be the main show partner at Railtex 2023, providing an extensive programme across the event,” Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of the Railway Industry Association, said. “Our programme this year is bigger than ever and includes a Future Focus Conference, to provide an environment where strategic discussions on the future of UK rail can take place, an Innovation Village, where key clients, stakeholders and suppliers will showcase what they are doing on innovation, the RIA Networking Zone and Meet the Buyer programme to support companies looking to get new products and services onto the network, and a Young Rail Professional Conference, bringing a new generation in rail to the show.”

The programme will include keynotes, Q&A sessions and panel discussions held by a remarkable line-up of speakers, including leading figures from politics and industry and many other valuable actors from the rail industry, with the participation of Network Rail and The Great British Railways Transition Team. All sessions are free to attend and CPD certified. More details will be published in the run-up to the show. The Innovation Village will be part of the ‘Unlocking Innovation’ programme, organised by RIA and supported by Network Rail’s R&D Portfolio.

Furthermore, the show features the popular On-Track Display area, sponsored by long-standing partner British Steel. It demonstrates tools and equipment in an authentic rail setting.

Strong line-up of new exhibitors: Products and services at the show

So far, fifty new companies are amongst the exhibitors that have already confirmed their participation at Railtex 2023, all serving the future development of the UK railway industry with their products and services. Both the Railtex Exhibitor List tool and the Online Show Preview with detailed information on the many exhibitors and products are regularly updated and available at www.railtex.co.uk. The Exhibitor List tool helps users to effectively prepare for their visit by finding the companies and products most relevant to them. The Online Show Preview provides an overview of the wide variety of innovations, technologies and systems on display at the event.