MnDOT selects nine freight rail projects to receive funding

0 SHARES

Minnesota Department of Transportation have announced that nine freight rail projects will receive a total of $6.95 million in funding to improve freight rail services.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation have announced that nine freight rail projects will receive a total of $6.95 million in funding to improve freight rail services that supports economic development in different parts of the state. The grants are provided through the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement programme with funding approved during the 2021 legislative special session. MnDOT received 15 applications requesting a total of $14.7 million for this round of MRSI grant funding.

“The number of applications received again this winter continues to show the strong demand for improving freight rail infrastructure throughout the state,” Peter Dahlberg, MnDOT Transportation Planning Director for Rail and Freight Programmes, said. “Better rail service gives local Minnesota businesses more opportunities to compete in global and national markets.”

The nine projects selected and their funding amounts are: