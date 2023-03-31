MnDOT selects nine freight rail projects to receive funding
Minnesota Department of Transportation have announced that nine freight rail projects will receive a total of $6.95 million in funding to improve freight rail services.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation have announced that nine freight rail projects will receive a total of $6.95 million in funding to improve freight rail services that supports economic development in different parts of the state. The grants are provided through the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement programme with funding approved during the 2021 legislative special session. MnDOT received 15 applications requesting a total of $14.7 million for this round of MRSI grant funding.
“The number of applications received again this winter continues to show the strong demand for improving freight rail infrastructure throughout the state,” Peter Dahlberg, MnDOT Transportation Planning Director for Rail and Freight Programmes, said. “Better rail service gives local Minnesota businesses more opportunities to compete in global and national markets.”
The nine projects selected and their funding amounts are:
- RLS GL Intermediate II LLC (Dundas) – $1.9 million to improve and expand rail access at an intermodal refrigerated facility site
- Northern Country COOP (Lansing) – $1.2 million to install a rail loop track that will connect to an existing rail line
- Central Farm Service (Delavan) – $1 million to expand and improve railyard efficiency
- W. Cobs Company, Inc. (Stewart) – $641,000 to install a modern, bulk rail out system to load rail cars and an in-track rail car mover to increase volume of railcars loaded at a facility
- Minnesota Commercial Railway (New Brighton) – $599,000 to upgrade a stretch of track to safely accommodate heavier railcars
- KT Transload LLC. (Ortonville) – $536,000 to upgrade and modernise an abandoned rail spur to connect new business to an existing rail line
- Northern Lines Railroad (St. Cloud) – $381,000 to modernise and upgrade rail, switches and rehabilitate one concrete grade crossing
- Red River Grain Company (Breckenridge) – $370,000 to modernise and upgrade rail track to safely accommodate higher rail volume
- Minnesota Valley Regional Railroad Authority (Morton) – $322,000 for rail bridge rehabilitation.
