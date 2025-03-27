AtkinsRéalis and Arcadis appointed to support major rail projects as part of £300 million framework

AtkinsRéalis and Arcadis will provide design services for Northern Powerhouse Rail and other major rail projects, strengthening UK rail infrastructure and economic growth.

AtkinsRéalis and Arcadis, in a 50:50 joint venture, have been appointed by Network Rail to support the design of major rail projects, including Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR), the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), Network North, and the Enhancements Portfolio in the Network Rail Eastern region. This appointment strengthens both companies’ positions as key partners in shaping the UK’s rail infrastructure, improving connectivity, capacity, and supporting economic growth.

£300 million framework for AtkinsRéalis and Arcadis rail design

The joint venture is one of four suppliers on the five-year, £300 million Development and Design Partnership Framework (DDPF), with potential extensions for a further three years. This framework will provide multi-disciplinary design and engineering services for major rail programmes, from feasibility to detailed design for construction, using modelling and benchmarking tools to ensure efficiency.

Leveraging expertise in rail infrastructure

Arcadis and AtkinsRéalis will combine their expertise in transport planning, technical advisory, and data-driven design to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that drive value and support long-term growth.

Colette Carroll, AtkinsRéalis Managing Director – Transportation, UK & Ireland, said: “Designing transformative rail is a significant opportunity to lay the groundwork for new economic growth and prosperity. These major rail programmes across the North of England will improve connections between businesses and people with faster journeys and more reliable services.”

Paul Dennett, Arcadis Managing Director – Mobility, UK & Ireland, added: “Our role in early-stage project development will help define service patterns, requirements, and outputs that shape the railway of tomorrow, ensuring that every investment decision maximises value.”

Support for Northern Powerhouse Rail

The framework will help deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail, which aims to improve east-west connectivity across northern England, linking Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds with new and upgraded rail infrastructure.

This appointment builds on the partners’ extensive involvement in NPR. Arcadis has supported NPR since 2019, providing cost planning and managing stakeholder relationships, while AtkinsRéalis has worked with Transport for the North since 2020 on NPR’s strategic planning and design integration for the Transpennine Route Upgrade.